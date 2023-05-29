Venturi Astrolab’s lunar rover unveiled to Prince Albert of Monaco

Prince Albert II of Monaco has been given an exclusive first look at the lunar rover FLEX at Venturi Group’s Monegasque headquarters.

The Prince was welcomed on Saturday 27th May by the Venturi Group President, Monegasque entrepreneur Gildo Pastor.

FLEX (Flexible Logistics and Exploration) will be the largest and most advanced lunar vehicle ever made. It will be landed on the surface of the Moon by American firm SpaceX in 2026.

The rover has been developed by Venturi Astrolab (USA) in collaboration with Venturi Lab (Switzerland) and Venturi (Monaco).

