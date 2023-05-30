Video: boat collision in Port of Fontvielle during Monaco Grand Prix

Miraculously, no-one was seriously injured when an electric speed boat lost control and plowed into a VanDutch on Monaco Grand Prix Sunday in the Port of Fontvielle.

People waiting for tenders on the quai watched on in horror as the 100% electric speed boat accelerated quickly and collided straight into the middle of the VanDutch boat, which was carrying passengers out of the port.

Witnessed and captured by Monaco Life, the people onboard the VanDutch, from Holland, were shaken but unharmed, while the driver of the speed boat, who appeared to jump into the front of the boat to prevent the collision, suffered an injury to hit foot which required immediate treatment from paramedics. His passenger leapt from the boat into the water ahead of the collision and was also unharmed.

The Port of Fontvielle and the coast of Monaco are filled with tenders transporting guests to private yachts for the Monaco Grand Prix and accidents are not uncommon, despite the best efforts of Port of Monaco staff who heavily control the area.

