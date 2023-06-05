What’s on in Monaco this June?

It really is festival season here in the Principality, with everything from a red carpet TV event to a street art celebration and the brand-new thought-provoking Green Shift Festival lined up for the coming month.

Monaco loves a bit of urban street art. Artist Mr One Teas, who will be attending this year’s UPAINT Festival alongside many other international artists from across the genre, is a firm favourite on the Principality’s scene and will be showcasing his talents once again between 4th and 7th June. There will also be plenty of public events down on the Promenade du Larvotto, so grab a can and get involved. Click here for more information.

Tweens and teens from 12 to 17 years of age can get into the holiday spirit a little earlier than usual this summer with the annual Splash Party at the Stade Nautique Rainier III from 2pm to 6pm on 7th June. Tickets are €20 for Monaco school-going residents and €25 for non-residents attending with a local friend. Drinks and full access to the pool, diving board and inflatables is included.

Brand-new in Monaco for 2023 is the Green Shift Festival, which is set to take place over four consecutive nights from 7th to 10th June. Each evening, between 7pm and 8.30pm and out in the fresh sea air on the Promenade du Larvotto, important green and environmental topics that range from the philosophical to the generational will be presented through short films, performances and open discussions in the presence of experts. Find the full programme here.

With the adrenaline of the Monaco Grand Prix still fresh in memory, Top Marques will be reviving the Principality’s love of all things “moto” and innovation from 7th to 11th June at the Grimaldi Forum. Expect numerous world premieres, a collection of rare and classic cars, the launch of a lunar rover, hydrogen-powered road vehicles, a 100% electric submersible and much more. Click here for more information.

Monaco will host a number of its former “fiefdoms” on 10th and 11th June for the fourth edition of the Rencontres Grimaldi, an occasion that brings people together in a cross-commune celebration of historical and cultural links with the Principality and its dynastic Grimaldi family. The event is open to the public as well as its guests of honour. Click here for the more information.

The 62nd Monte-Carlo Television Festival will take place from 16th to 20th June. This well-established event, which was an early champion of the now irrefutably successful media, always attracts top stars and decision-makers in the TV industry so expect to see plenty of celebs out on the streets of the Principality during the festival. Read a history of the Monte-Carlo Television Festival here and discover its business-focused side events here.

A long-time favourite date in the calendar, the Fête de la Musique is held each year on the Summer Solstice. Music is the focus here, with everything from jazz to rock and classic to folk to be expected from the troupes who will line the streets of almost every post code of France and Monaco. Monaco Life is putting together a guide to this year’s Fête de la Musique in the Principality, so watch this space!

Saddle up and grab your best Longines for this year’s Jumping International de Monte-Carlo. Between 29th June and 1st July, the best show jumpers in the world will descend on the Port Hercules for a series of competitions and events, including a special charity-focused night that will mark the 60th anniversary of the Association Mondiale des Amis de l’Enfance, AMADE, a cause close to the hearts of the equestrian-loving Grimaldi family.

Photo source: Longines Global Champions Tour