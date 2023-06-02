Women of Monaco Lunch: bringing together extraordinary women from different backgrounds who share the same ideas

The sixth edition of the Women of Monaco Lunch is taking place on 13th June at the Hôtel Hermitage in support of the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, and featuring collections from the Akris fashion house.

Organised by 5 Stars Events and initiated by local entrepreneur Sandrine Knoell, the Women of Monaco Lunch welcomes influential women of different nationalities and professional backgrounds from Monaco to the gardens of the Hôtel Hermitage Monte-Carlo.

The theme, Fashion in the Garden, is designed to herald in the summer while celebrating the 100th anniversary of Akris fashion house, which will host a fashion show during the lunch.

For this collection, creative director Albert Kriemler drew inspiration from his archive pieces from 1978 to 1992, calling it, “A collection where past, present and future coexist – a look back to move forward into a new century.”

The Akris family business honours Women with Purpose – a league founded in the spirit of celebrating women across the globe who champion ambition, aspiration, advancement; female leaders with a daring vision for change, who are working actively to create equality, inclusivity and diversity.

Meanwhile, Valérie Genin, Head of Investments at Barclays Private Bank in Monaco, will give a presentation during the lunch on women in finance. And Italian luxury perfumer Xerjoff will also be featured.

The event is proudly supported by Monaco Life.

For bookings, contact Five Stars Events on Tel: +377 97707875, e-mail: pa@5starsevents.com.

Photos provided by 5 Star Events