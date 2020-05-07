Weather
13 ° C
13°C
Thursday, May 7, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

The official number of Covid-19 cases stands at 95: 82 now cured, 1 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths

10 days coronavirus free

10 days coronavirus free

By Stephanie Horsman - May 7, 2020

There have been no new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Principality since the lockdown was lifted on Monday, as Monaco reaches its 10th day of being coronavirus-free.

The good news may be in part due to the strict regulations that have been put in place regarding contact and protection. Social distancing, masks on public transport, regular disinfecting of well-travelled public spots and abundant supplies of hydro-alcoholic gel are creating a safer environment for the residents and workers of the Principality as they journey down the path of deconfinement.

Meanwhile, France saw a leap in the number of new cases after several days of decline. This has been attributed to the normal ebb and flow of things as de-escalation continues and authorities say it is not cause for alarm.

Currently, there are 95 people who had tested positive in Monaco since the outbreak began. After the all-clear was given to another patient on Wednesday 6th May, a total of 82 patients have been deemed recovered. There is only one person who remains in intensive care at the Princess Grace Hospital.

Not all people who tested positive or who were hospitalised here were residents, though if they showed severe symptoms, they were admitted along with those who do live in Monaco.

Most cases, fortunately, were of the mild version of the disease. Those people were asked to self-isolate at home whilst being monitored remotely by doctors. Four patients are currently being home-monitored whilst they recover.

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleReduced number of trains to discourage useage
Next articleLuxury goods market set to contract up to 35% in 2020

Editors pics

April 28, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Post-lockdown plan set in motion

The government has outlined its three-phase plan to pull the Principality out of lockdown, starting within the week.

0
April 10, 2020 | Local News

Lockdown extended for another three weeks

Prince Albert has ordered confinement measures in Monaco to be extended until 3rd May. Police patrols will also be increased this Easter weekend to ensure people are complying with the rules.

0
March 28, 2020 | Local News

Home confinement extended by two weeks

Prince Albert has ordered the extension of lockdown measures until 15th April, in line with a decision taken in neighbouring France.

0
March 25, 2020 | Local News

Call for blood donations

Despite the current Covid-19 crisis, the need for blood continues for patients at the Princess Grace Hospital Centre (CHPG).

0

daily

May 7, 2020 | Local News

Weeks ahead for “green” Riviera looking good

Cassandra Tanti

France’s Prime Minister has confirmed that Monday 11th May will mark the beginning of the country’s “progressive” exit from lockdown, saying that bars and restaurants may open from early June in "green" areas including the French Riviera.

0
May 6, 2020 | Local News

Monegasque nationality growth

Stephanie Horsman

The population of native Monegasques hit 9,486 in 2019, a slight rise over the previous year.

0
May 5, 2020 | Local News

Life post-lockdown begins

Stephanie Horsman

After seven weeks of stringent confinement, the government is slowly loosening measures in order to jumpstart life in the Principality again.

0
May 4, 2020 | Local News

Half-classes, no classes and facemasks: what happens from 11th May?

Cassandra Tanti

A large number of children will not be returning to classrooms this academic year, despite the reopening of schools in less than a week.

0
MORE STORIES

Monaco’s to take part for first time...

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_31320" align="alignnone" width="800"]Japanese Garden Japanese Garden[/caption] The Principality of Monaco has been asked by the French Ministry of Culture to participate in the "Rendez-vous aux jardins" event, which this year has the theme of “A Europe of gardens”. This event is part of the European Year of Cultural Heritage. It is above all a great garden party that will allow the general public to discover remarkable spaces and to exchange ideas and information with professionals. For its first participation in the event, the Prince's Government will offer various activities, including guided tours. Only by appointment, they will be held on June 2 and 3 by the Gardens Section of the Urban Planning Department, to discover the gardens of the Principality: the Princess Grace Rose Garden, Japanese Garden, Jardins Saint Martin and the two new Parcours des Arbres Patrimoniaux (Trail of native trees): Fontvieille and Monaco Ville. From Friday, June 1, the Principality’s students will be able to discover, in preview, the new Parcours des Arbres Patrimoniaux of Fontvieille, with a botanical trail that will take them from the Princess Grace Rose Garden to the UNESCO Gardens. Then, in parallel with the event and in collaboration with the Directorate of Tourism and Congresses and the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, the official launch of the new brochure of "Parcours des Arbres Patrimoniaux" will be on Friday, June 1, at 5 pm, at which time a new brochure that includes the three trails will be presented. A tour of the Fontvieille route will follow, with commentary, from the UNESCO gardens to the Roseraie. All information on the official website of the event or to make an appointment: Urban Planning Department: amenagement@gouv.mc - avaritto@gouv.mc or +377 98 98 22 77.

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/the-nmnm-villa-sauber-presents-latifa-echakhch-the-mechanical-garden/

Businessman kept wallet containing 12,000 euros

Local News Staff Writer -
Monaco’s Criminal Court has been told that a 33-year-old Israeli living in Russia kept a wallet containing 12,000 euros he had found in the Fairmont Monte Carlo. The resident, a father of three, committed the offence last August and was quickly apprehended by the police using video surveillance. When arrested, the defendant said that the wallet had contained 7,500 euros, but added that he was prepared to make up the difference in the two amounts. He also told the police that he believed the wallet had fallen from his wife’s handbag, although video cameras told a different story. He was alone when he picked up the wallet. Prosecuting counsel said that the accused earned 15,000 euros a month but had taken advantage of the opportunity to steal 12,000 euros. Prosecutor Cyrielle Colle called for a warning from the court and a fine corresponding to his monthly income to give him cause for reflection. Defence counsel said that the defendant - absent from the hearing - was an honest businessman who suffered from a moment of weakness. The court decided on a suspended prison sentence of 15 days.

READ MORE

Data thief faces suspended jail sentence in Monaco