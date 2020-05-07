10 days coronavirus free

[caption id="attachment_31320" align="alignnone" width="800"]
Japanese Garden[/caption]
The Principality of Monaco has been asked by the French Ministry of Culture to participate in the "Rendez-vous aux jardins" event, which this year has the theme of “A Europe of gardens”.
This event is part of the European Year of Cultural Heritage. It is above all a great garden party that will allow the general public to discover remarkable spaces and to exchange ideas and information with professionals.
For its first participation in the event, the Prince's Government will offer various activities, including guided tours. Only by appointment, they will be held on June 2 and 3 by the Gardens Section of the Urban Planning Department, to discover the gardens of the Principality: the Princess Grace Rose Garden, Japanese Garden, Jardins Saint Martin and the two new Parcours des Arbres Patrimoniaux (Trail of native trees): Fontvieille and Monaco Ville.
From Friday, June 1, the Principality’s students will be able to discover, in preview, the new Parcours des Arbres Patrimoniaux of Fontvieille, with a botanical trail that will take them from the Princess Grace Rose Garden to the UNESCO Gardens.
Then, in parallel with the event and in collaboration with the Directorate of Tourism and Congresses and the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, the official launch of the new brochure of "Parcours des Arbres Patrimoniaux" will be on Friday, June 1, at 5 pm, at which time a new brochure that includes the three trails will be presented.
A tour of the Fontvieille route will follow, with commentary, from the UNESCO gardens to the Roseraie.
All information on the official website
of the event or to make an appointment: Urban Planning Department: amenagement@gouv.mc
- avaritto@gouv.mc
or +377 98 98 22 77.
READ ALSO
https://monacolife.net/the-nmnm-villa-sauber-presents-latifa-echakhch-the-mechanical-garden/