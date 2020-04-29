Weather
Brought to you by: Monaco Life

100 free digital tablets for elderly

By Cassandra Tanti - April 29, 2020

The most isolated and vulnerable people in Monaco during the Covid-19 health crisis, the elderly, are being given free digital devices to help stay in touch with family while maintaining social distancing.

While many of us are able to navigate our way around Zoom and Teams to chat face-to-face with friends and family during the health crisis, the same can’t necessary be said for the elderly in the community – those who should maintain a certain level of confinement despite a lifting of the lockdown on Monday.

Helping in the fight against the isolation of elders, being by their side on a daily basis and promoting an intergenerational bond are the daily missions of the staff of the Service des Seniors and de l’Action Sociale.

It is within this framework that the City of Monaco, in partnership with the Children and Future association and Monaco Telecom, is providing 100 digital tablets to 100 beneficiaries of this service.

The tablets will allow the most vulnerable in the community to keep in contact – visually – with their loved ones while staying safe during the current health crisis. Service staff will be responsible for guiding them in the operation of the devices.

The Children and Future association, annual organiser of the No Finish Line fundraising event, has financed the purchase of the digital tablets, and Monaco Telecom has provided free 4G connection until the end of the year. After this date, the cost of the annual subscription will be shared equally (50%) between Monaco Telecom and the City Council.

The tablet delivery was received at the City Hall by Mayor Georges Marsan on Wednesday 29th April together with President of Children and Future Ariane Favaloro and Managing Director of Monaco Télécom Martin Peronnet.

 

 

Previous article

