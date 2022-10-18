1,000 opportunities for Monaco jobseekers

An incredible 1,000 positions await job seekers from the Principality of Monaco and beyond this Tuesday 18th and Wednesday 19th October.

Between the hours of 2pm and 7pm, managers from across the Société des Bains de Mer hospitality portfolio will be manning stands at the One Monte-Carlo conference centre in a bid to fill the impressive number of posts available in its hotels and restaurants in 2023.

Kitchen and serving staff, receptionists, porters and luggage handlers, household and maintenance crew: the job fair offers a raft of opportunities for both young jobseekers and more experienced workers hoping to transition to a role in Monaco’s luxury sector.

