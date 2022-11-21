10,000 participate in No Finish Line

10,000 participants, 251,700km covered and €251,700 raised: the 23rd edition of No Finish Line concluded on Sunday in the presence of Roca Team co-captain Yakuba Outtara.

The 2022 edition was the first to take place in its original format since 2019. In 2020, the charitable event was cancelled altogether while last year’s event adopted a hybrid model of in-person and virtual participation. To celebrate its return, 10,000 people turned out over the course of the eight-day event in Fontvieille.

The two Covid-affected No Finish Line events have been bookended by victories for Daniele Juan Alimonti. Having won in 2019, he took home the Prince’s Cup on Sunday, having travelled 886km and raising €886. Robert Miorin came second with 884km and Cédric Chaudet 3rd with 770km.

The top-ranked woman, who also finished third in the overall classification, was Paola Coccato, who racked up 832km. In the team category, Barclays Monaco and Fight Aids finished joint-first having walked 13,211km, Céline finished second and Spécial Olympics Monaco third.

The money raised from the event will go towards financing around 20 projects to help sick and disadvantaged children.

Photo by No Finish Line