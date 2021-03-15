10th Jeep Elite win for Roca team

Tuesday, March 16, 2021
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
13 Covid cases 15 Mar, 26 hospitalised, 13 in ICU, 79 home monitored, 1,922 recoveries, 27 deaths, 221 incidence rate, 8,625 people vaccinated
Monaco Life with AS Monaco Basketball press release, photo by AS Monaco Basketball
On the back of the launch of its new TV studio in September, the Grimaldi Forum has now added a giant LED TV screen to its services, diversifying its offerings in light of the pandemic.
The government is offering a grant of up to €6,000 for businesses who undertake upgrades using eco-friendly materials, in support of the environment and the economic recovery plan.
The Roca team chalked up another victory Friday night when they beat ESSM Le Portel Côte d’Opale 81 to 71 on ESSM’s home turf.
AS Monaco put a crimp in Lille’s total domination by holding their own in a scoreless match on Sunday at Stade Louis II, putting an end to the top spot team’s winning streak on the road.