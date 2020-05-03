Weather
14-day quarantine imposed

14-day quarantine imposed

By Cassandra Tanti - May 3, 2020

People travelling to France, including those flying into Nice Côte d’Azur airport, will face a compulsory two-week quarantine and possible isolation when they arrive in the country to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

The new quarantine rules will be included in a decree specifying measures laid out in a bill extending a state of emergency until 24th July, a move that allows the government to restrict freedom of movement.

“This quarantine will be imposed on any person returning on French soil,” Health Minister Olivier Veran told a press briefing after the weekly cabinet meeting.

It was not immediately clear whether the quarantine would only apply to people arriving from outside Europe’s open-border Schengen area, whether they would need to self-isolate at home or in hotels, and for how long the measures would be in place.

The minister said that decisions to isolate people would be scrutinised by judges to ensure they are justified and fair, he added.

Meanwhile, residents of Monaco who have spent lockdown in their second homes in France will not be allowed to return to the Principality until the restriction on movement is lifted in France on 11th May.

 

 

