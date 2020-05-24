1,500 Covid-19 tests a day

More than 6,000 people have already taken voluntary Covid-19 tests provided by the Principality in the first week of Monaco’s testing blitz.

Two centres – the Grimaldi Forum and Espace Léo Ferré – have been converted from cultural centres in to mass testing sites, welcoming on average 1,500 residents a day.

Monaco aims to eventually test 90,000 residents and employees of the Principality.

The programme, which kicked off on Tuesday 19th May, has commenced with residents who are invited to present themselves to the centres in alphabetical order. Monaco has a population of just over 38,600.

Eventually, the programme will be taken to various companies in the Principality so workers may also be tested for Covid-19 if they wish.

Meanwhile, Monaco recorded another case of Covid-19 on Saturday 23rd May. The non-resident is being cared for at the Princess Grace Hospital. It was the first confirmed case of coronavirus in the Principality since May 18th.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Monaco is therefore 98, of which 90 have been healed, and two are hospitalised – one in ICU. The Home Monitoring Centre is caring for two patients with mild symptoms.

Photo: © Direction de la Communication / Michael Alesi