16th Century painting finds place of honour

Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
14 new Covid cases on 21 Dec. brings total to 742: 8 hospitalised, 2 resident + 2 in ICU, 1 resident, 67 home monitored, 631 recoveries, 3 deaths
Photo: Government Communication Department / Michael Alesi
The newly restored ‘Virgin with the Rosary’, a 16th Century oil on canvas Italian school-style painting, has found its new home on a wall of the Cathedral of Monaco.
Princess Grace Foundation-USA’s CEO Brisa Trinchero catches up with Paul Tazewell about the intricacies of theatre design, his favourite Grace Kelly looks, and what’s to come next.
Monaco Life goes behind the scenes of the Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health to discover what it takes to put together the largest, most spectacular fundraising event in the Principality.
The Hôtel Métropole Monte-Carlo has closed its gilded doors. But the luxurious hideaway has not fallen because of Covid. In fact, it will awaken even more spectacular than before.