Weather
8 ° C
8°C
Tuesday, December 22, 2020

Culture

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

14 new Covid cases on 21 Dec. brings total to 742: 8 hospitalised, 2 resident + 2 in ICU, 1 resident, 67 home monitored, 631 recoveries, 3 deaths

16th Century painting finds place of honour

16th Century painting finds place of honour

By Stephanie Horsman - December 22, 2020

The newly restored ‘Virgin with the Rosary’, a 16th Century oil on canvas Italian school-style painting, has found its new home on a wall of the Cathedral of Monaco. 

The Cultural Affairs Department-led operation has completed restoration on the magnificent art work and has placed it back in its home just in time for the holiday celebrations.

The restoration was carried out by Atelier2 Restauration’s Florence Feuardent, who has been granted authorisation to work for museums and French Historical Monuments.

The painting is not the only piece that has been given new life in 2020. Two organ doors with representations of saints were also restored this year making 10 total painted works that have been refurbished.

The Cultural Affairs Department launched this restoration and conservation programme for the works residing in the Cathedral of Monaco back in 2016.

In order to protect “The Virgin” from degradation in the future, a climate control device has been mounted to the back of the existing frame. The device is unseen by the public and serves to isolate the work from the direct environment. This gives the piece an added level of protection from the main factors that usually deteriorate artworks, such as fluctuations in humidity and variations in temperature.

The device was created and installed by Atelier Gilles Tournillon, a well-known outfit who specialises in cabinetmaking and restoration.

 

Photo: Government Communication Department / Michael Alesi

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleMonegasque tradition: Pan de Natale
Next articleSanta is “good to go”

Editors pics

December 22, 2020 | Culture

Interview: Gallerist Adriano Ribolzi

From establishing Monaco’s first international gallery to the “golden era” of the 70s and 80s, Adriano Ribolzi shares his story with Monaco Life on the 100th anniversary of Maison Ribolzi.

0
December 18, 2020 | Culture

Exclusive: Inside Prince Albert’s extravagant fundraising gala

Monaco Life goes behind the scenes of the Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health to discover what it takes to put together the largest, most spectacular fundraising event in the Principality.

0
November 12, 2020 | Culture

Interview: Author and Art Collector Tiqui Atencio Demirdjian

'For Art’s Sake' by Tiqui Atencio Demirdjian is as much a window into the minds of the world's greatest art collectors, as it is a door into their elaborate homes.

0
November 3, 2020 | Culture

Interview: Combining the arts with Chef Philippe Mille

The stars shone bright at the Hermitage Hotel recently as two Michelin star Chef Philippe Mille entered the Vistamar kitchen, creating a kaleidoscope of gastronomic proportions.

0

daily

December 22, 2020 | Culture

16th Century painting finds place of honour

Stephanie Horsman

The newly restored ‘Virgin with the Rosary’, a 16th Century oil on canvas Italian school-style painting, has found its new home on a wall of the Cathedral of Monaco. 

0
December 21, 2020 | Culture

Interview: Acclaimed costume designer Paul Tazewell

Brisa Trinchero

Princess Grace Foundation-USA’s CEO Brisa Trinchero catches up with Paul Tazewell about the intricacies of theatre design, his favourite Grace Kelly looks, and what’s to come next.

0
December 18, 2020 | Culture

Exclusive: Inside Prince Albert’s extravagant fundraising gala

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco Life goes behind the scenes of the Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health to discover what it takes to put together the largest, most spectacular fundraising event in the Principality.

0
December 2, 2020 | Culture

The story behind the closure of the Hôtel Métropole

Cassandra Tanti

The Hôtel Métropole Monte-Carlo has closed its gilded doors. But the luxurious hideaway has not fallen because of Covid. In fact, it will awaken even more spectacular than before.

0
MORE STORIES

ESPINASSE31 presents Tomasz Kucharski

Culture Cassandra Tanti -
Espinasse31, a Milanese contemporary gallery and artist’s residency, is presenting a solo exhibition of the Polish artist Tomasz Kucharski.

The secret life of Napo in Monte...

Culture Cassandra Tanti -
Monaco Life speaks to Marta Grigorieva, the local artist behind a new children’s book about an adventurous Cavalier King Charles Spaniel exploring Monaco.