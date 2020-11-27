Weather
11 ° C
11°C
Friday, November 27, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

6 new Covid cases on 26 Nov. brings total to 600: 16 hospitalised, 9 resident + 3 in ICU, 2 resident, 28 home monitored, 530 recoveries, 3 deaths

1st ground breaking forum on ocean and human health

1st ground breaking forum on ocean and human health

By Cassandra Tanti - November 27, 2020

The highly anticipated forum titled ‘Human health and the ocean in a changing world’ will finally go ahead in Monaco in December, featuring input from the world’s leading experts and culminating in the first ever ‘Declaration of Monaco’.

The forum, originally postponed because of Covid, will be held over two days – Wednesday 2nd and Thursday 3rd December – incorporating face-to face sessions at One Monte-Carlo and videoconferences.

The event is free and open to all, however prior registration is necessary.

It is being jointly organised by the Boston College, the Scientific Centre of Monaco and the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation.

“The interactions between ocean and human health are numerous, complex and yet largely unknown to the major part of the public, the stakeholders and the scientific community. While the future state of the ocean will largely determine the future health and well-being of everyone,” says Professor Patrick Rampal, head of the Steering Committee, in his foreword on the programme.

Held under the High Patronage of HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco, the program will focus on three sessions. The first topic to be discussed is the risks that oceans can present to human health, in particular those caused by climate change, including the warming of sea water and extreme weather phenomena.

The next topic of discussion on Wednesday focusses on the benefits that oceans can provide, in particular for food, molecules extracted from the seabed for pharmacological use, and the positive effects on health and well-being caused by contact with marine spaces, called “blue health”.

The whole of day two on Thursday will be devoted to a major theme: the effects of ocean pollution on human health.

There will be 12 physical or virtual summary presentations by renowned international speakers, as well as 12 short articles, selected by the Scientific Committee of the Symposium from among the 95 scientific articles submitted by researchers.

The forum will culminate in a final report and a ‘Declaration of Monaco’.

For more information and registration, visit: http://www.oceanhealthmonaco.org

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleHoping to head to the slopes this season?
Next articleWhat is Monaco’s “favourable” situation?

Editors pics

November 26, 2020 | Local News

Maradona’s footprint on Monaco

As the world mourns the death of football great Diego Maradona, we turn back time to 2003, when the Argentinian legend left his mark – quite literally – on the Principality.

0
November 25, 2020 | Local News

When can I travel through France?

If everything goes to plan, France will gradually come out of lockdown over the coming weeks, meaning travel to second homes and flights out of the French Riviera will resume.

0
November 23, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Guide to getting tested in Monaco

Rapid antigen tests are set to roll out in Monaco soon, becoming the third Covid screening option available. So, which test should you choose, where can you get it, and how much should you pay?

0
November 19, 2020 | Local News

Who were this year’s recognised heroes?

Monaco’s National Day honours not only the country and its prince, but distinguishes those who make the country what it is. This year, the country celebrated its everyday heroes.

0

daily

November 27, 2020 | Local News

1st ground breaking forum on ocean and human health

Cassandra Tanti

The highly anticipated forum ‘Human health and the ocean in a changing world’ will begin on Wednesday, featuring leading experts and ending with the first ‘Declaration of Monaco’.

0
November 27, 2020 | Local News

Hoping to head to the slopes this season?

Stephanie Horsman

Holidays in the snow are definitely possible this festive season, although there will be no “skiing” per se any time soon.

0
November 26, 2020 | Local News

Maradona’s footprint on Monaco

Cassandra Tanti

As the world mourns the death of football great Diego Maradona, we turn back time to 2003, when the Argentinian legend left his mark – quite literally – on the Principality.

0
November 26, 2020 | Local News

Grace Kelly silver screen mask collection

Cassandra Tanti

The Princess Grace Foundation-USA has unveiled a line of face masks inspired by Grace Kelly's iconic fashion looks to help support the creative community in America.

0
MORE STORIES

Landmark meeting in Monaco this week

Local News Staff Writer -
PrinceAlbertThe framework meeting of the Special Report on Climate Change and Oceans and the Cryosphere of the IPCC – the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change – will be held from December 6 to 9 in Monaco. The important meeting will bring together some 100 experts from 40 countries and HSH Prince Albert and Lei Hoesung, President of the IPCC, will deliver keynote addresses at the opening ceremony. A plenary session, open to the media and observers, will be held from 9 am to 10 am. “Monaco has long supported research as an important axis of its policy … We have carried out an important work of conviction in favour of the establishment of a report by the IPCC on the oceans and the cryosphere,” said Prince Albert on World Oceans Day in June 2016. "Oceans cover 70 percent of the Earth's surface and play a key role in climate regulation. They provide food and livelihoods to millions of people. This very relevant policy report will improve our understanding of the Oceans and the Cryosphere, especially regarding sea-level rise," said Lee Hoesung. The drafting of this report is expected to be completed in 2019. The report, a Monegasque initiative for which Prince Albert, His Government and the Prince Albert II Foundation have been working since January 2015, is a long-awaited step towards taking the oceans into account in the face of climate change. Cryosphere (from the Greek kryos meaning cold and ice) is a term collectively denoting those portions of the earth's surface where water is present in the solid state. It includes pack ice, frozen lakes and rivers, snow covered areas, glaciers and frozen necks. READ ALSO: Small WHO European States have huge impact READ ALSO: The Women of Monaco Life, A Series: Helga Piaget, Founder of Passion Sea

Record-breaking wins at Mare Nostrum

Local News Cassandra Tanti -
It was an exciting day for swimmers and fans at the 37th annual International Swimming Meet held at the Albert II Nautical Centre last weekend.