1st July flagged as date to reopen all EU borders

Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
Confirmed number of Covid-19 cases in Monaco is 99: 93 cured, 1 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths
The EU is expected to fully open its Schengen borders by the end of June and ease restrictions for travellers outside of the bloc by early July in an effort to kickstart tourism and local economies.
EU member states, apart from Spain, have reportedly agreed to reopen their borders to internal travellers between now and 1st July, as well as and those from the EU-associated nations of Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland.
At a press conference on Friday following a meeting of European interior ministers, the European Union’s Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said she expected to see the Schengen area operating again “by the end of June at the latest”.
She revealed that “almost all member states” had expressed “a strong preference for a further but short prolongation” of the ban beyond the 15th June reopening date proposed by the EU Commission.
“So that means that internal border controls are lifted by the end of June, I guess,” said Ms Johansson. “We should consider the gradual lifting of restrictions on non-essential travel to the EU in early July.”
Italy already opened its borders on 3rd June, while other countries, such as France, have opted for a 15th June lifting of the ban. While travel will be fairly easy, some restrictions will apply and some visitors will be subjected to quarantine measures depending on where they are going to or arriving from.
The European Commission is expected to present a list of guidelines to accompany the reopening based on epidemiological data from each country, which may add to confusion surrounding entry guidelines. But despite the possible hiccoughs the early days may bring, the news has been greeted with enthusiasm.
Over the past two weeks, statistics have shown there to be less than 100 new cases per 100,000 people inside the Schengen zone, with a few notable exceptions such as the UK and Sweden. The hope is that these encouraging figures will ease people’s minds and get them travelling once more, jump-starting faltering economies and bringing a much needed infusion of cash into tourist regions who are in desperate straits.
The non-essential travel ban was first imposed in mid-March at the height of the health crisis as a means to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus.
When Blue Coast was thrown a curve ball in the form of Covid-19, the team knew they had to get creative in order to withstand the coronavirus shock. Interview: Daniel Ricciardo and Celina Eude.
The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation has officially presented its Strong Together #54 Ferrari, which is set to take part in the first edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual from 13th to 14th June.
The popular food hall at the Condamine Market has reopened for lunch and dinner table service.
Sasa Obradovic is leaving the Rock to return to his roots as head coach for Crvena Zvezda in his hometown of Belgrade.