Weather
20 ° C
20°C
13°C
Thundery Showers
Wednesday, June 10, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

Confirmed number of Covid-19 cases in Monaco is 99: 93 cured, 1 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths

1st July flagged as date to reopen all EU borders

1st July flagged as date to reopen all EU borders

By Stephanie Horsman - June 9, 2020

The EU is expected to fully open its Schengen borders by the end of June and ease restrictions for travellers outside of the bloc by early July in an effort to kickstart tourism and local economies.

EU member states, apart from Spain, have reportedly agreed to reopen their borders to internal travellers between now and 1st July, as well as and those from the EU-associated nations of Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland.

At a press conference on Friday following a meeting of European interior ministers, the European Union’s Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said she expected to see the Schengen area operating again “by the end of June at the latest”.

She revealed that “almost all member states” had expressed “a strong preference for a further but short prolongation” of the ban beyond the 15th June reopening date proposed by the EU Commission.

“So that means that internal border controls are lifted by the end of June, I guess,” said Ms Johansson. “We should consider the gradual lifting of restrictions on non-essential travel to the EU in early July.”

Italy already opened its borders on 3rd June, while other countries, such as France, have opted for a 15th June lifting of the ban. While travel will be fairly easy, some restrictions will apply and some visitors will be subjected to quarantine measures depending on where they are going to or arriving from.

The European Commission is expected to present a list of guidelines to accompany the reopening based on epidemiological data from each country, which may add to confusion surrounding entry guidelines. But despite the possible hiccoughs the early days may bring, the news has been greeted with enthusiasm.

Over the past two weeks, statistics have shown there to be less than 100 new cases per 100,000 people inside the Schengen zone, with a few notable exceptions such as the UK and Sweden. The hope is that these encouraging figures will ease people’s minds and get them travelling once more, jump-starting faltering economies and bringing a much needed infusion of cash into tourist regions who are in desperate straits.

The non-essential travel ban was first imposed in mid-March at the height of the health crisis as a means to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

 

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleCondamine Food Hall reopens
Next articleGareth Wittstock designs new race car for virtual Le Mans  

Editors pics

June 5, 2020 | Local News

Casino de Monte-Carlo reopens with new safety measures

Dice are rolling again at the Casino de Monte-Carlo after the coronavirus crisis forced its closure for the first time since WWII. Read our interview with Pascal Camia, head of SBM's Gaming Operations.

0
June 3, 2020 | Local News

You’re up kids!

After two weeks screening residents for Covid-19 antibodies, Tuesday was an opportunity for Monaco’s youngest to take advantage of the government’s mass testing campaign.

0
June 3, 2020 | Business & Finance

Taking charge of €10 billion wedding industry

When Covid-19 stepped in, luxury wedding planner Muriel Saldalamacchia stepped up, developing protocols to help the government lift a ban on weddings and eventually restore a €10 billion industry.

0
June 2, 2020 | Local News

Land extension works moving ahead

The land extension project is moving full steam ahead this month and will see a number of giant leaps towards making the dream a reality.

0

daily

June 9, 2020 | Local News

Local craft brewer gets creative during crisis

Cassandra Tanti

When Blue Coast was thrown a curve ball in the form of Covid-19, the team knew they had to get creative in order to withstand the coronavirus shock. Interview: Daniel Ricciardo and Celina Eude.

0
June 9, 2020 | Local News

Gareth Wittstock designs new race car for virtual Le Mans  

Stephanie Horsman

The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation has officially presented its Strong Together #54 Ferrari, which is set to take part in the first edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual from 13th to 14th June.

0
June 9, 2020 | Local News

Condamine Food Hall reopens

Stephanie Horsman

The popular food hall at the Condamine Market has reopened for lunch and dinner table service.

0
June 9, 2020 | Local News

Obradovic out as AS Monaco basketball coach

Stephanie Horsman

Sasa Obradovic is leaving the Rock to return to his roots as head coach for Crvena Zvezda in his hometown of Belgrade.

0
MORE STORIES

Snap to it and win free TEDx...

Local News Staff Writer -
teddf (1) After a hugely successful first edition, TEDxMonteCarlo is coming back to Grimaldi Forum this fall. And the one-day Monte Carlo conference is giving the community a chance to win a free ticket to the November 11 event by taking part in a social media selfie campaign. MonacoUSA Director Annette Anderson likes the idea so much she’s setting up a “selfie” corner at the Association’s networking event on Tuesday, August 22, at Amber Summer. “The TEDxMonteCarlo team will be special guests at our annual beach party,” she said, “and they have generously agreed to donate entrance tickets for a free tombola during the evening, as well as for the best selfie taken that night.” The MonacoUSA networking begins at 7 pm and until 9 pm, Amber Summer will offer attendees a special 50 percent discount on wine by the glass. Entrance is free and all nationalities are welcome. Members of the general public can also take selfies in front of the many TEDx posters seen around Monaco and post on Facebook or Instagram using the hashtags #SnapASelfieTEDxMonteCarlo #LicenseToKnow and #TEDxMonteCarlo. This year’s TEDxMonteCarlo theme "License To Know" – covering the key topics of Safety, Security, Transparency and Entrepreneurship – will be addressed by more than 16 speakers, both local and international, from innovators to chess players, and from entrepreneurs to TV doctors. How far has AI progressed and where is it going? How can we live in a safe and secure world and what are the tools available to us? Is cybersecurity really “safe”? How do we effectively use social media without jeopardizing our privacy and safety? Can anyone be an entrepreneur or make a difference? The answers to these questions will be revealed November 11. Tickets – €88 or for students, €50 – go on sale later this month. Or post your best selfie to win a ticket. Either way, it’s an event you won’t want to miss. Article first published August 11, 2017.

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=20049
From left to right: Jean-Marc Gualandi, Philippe Boisbouvier, Rémi Mortier, Alison Gerard, Louis Danty and Karine Imbert. © DR

MONEYVAL Committee of the Council of Europe

Local News Staff Writer -
the 57th Committee MONEYVAL plenary was held in Strasbourg - the Committee of Experts on the Evaluation of measures against money laundering and financing of terrorism.