Tuesday, May 4, 2021

8 Covid cases 3 May, 4 hospitalised, 2 in ICU, 30 home monitored, 2,380 recoveries, 32 deaths, 65 incidence rate, 35% population vaccinated

1st Monaco Power of Positive Impact Summit

By Cassandra Tanti - May 4, 2021

Around a thousand participants from across the world have come together to “imagine the world of tomorrow” at the first ever Monaco Power of Positive Impact Summit.

The 27th April e-summit enabled participants from around the world to share strategies, practical tools, studies and reflections with the same ambition: to meet the biggest challenges of tomorrow’s world, whether social, economic or ecological.

Supported by the Monaco Private Label network and the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, the Princess Grace Foundation United States, the Monaco Ambassadors Club, the Yacht Club of Monaco and the CREM (Club des Résidents Etrangers de Monaco), the e-conference was moderated by 53 speakers and generated some 12 hours of content and discussions, 23 round tables and interviews, and was followed in nearly 58 countries.

“At a time when the Covid-19 pandemic is shaking certainties and calling into question all our models, Monaco Power of Positive Impact Summit aims to be a new international platform for the exchange of ideas, knowledge, initiatives and experiences favouring environmental protection and economic development, the two having to be combined in the present, and not mutually exclusive,” said the organisers of the summit.

The event brought together a large number of international experts who addressed more than 20 themes including major geopolitical trends, green finance and impact investing, investment in art in the age of Covid, the circular economy, the role of clean tech, cyber security, the requirements of younger generations, female entrepreneurship, energy transition in the world of yachting, and the most disruptive technological innovations. Focuses were made on certain regions of the world, particularly Asia, Israel and Australia.

“Under the aegis of Monaco, a new international community has thus come together to build a greener and more sustainable society for tomorrow,” said the organisers. “The Principality has thus consolidated its role as a country that produces models: a model of life, development, well-being and peace.”

 

Photo source: Pixabay

 

 

