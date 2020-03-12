2020 contemporary art industry trends

Thursday, March 12, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
Culture
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
Monaco's 2nd case of Covid-19 has been confirmed, as authorities track patient's movements and contacts of the past few days
Globalisation, boons in technology and the rise of the mega galleries – looking ahead in the contemporary art industry in 2020.
Current trends in contemporary art are no longer isolated by region or culture, but in fact, due to the ever-closer integration caused by globalisation, are becoming more common.
Two eye-catching artworks have appeared in waters below the Yacht Club of Monaco. ‘The Twin Bottles: Message in a Bottle’ is a new installation, condemning the plastic pollution of our oceans.
A new 35-seat ‘Petite salle’ has been incorporated into the Institut Audiovisuelle for students and the general public to enjoy.
François Tajan, the Deputy Chairman of French auction house Artcurial, has died at age 57 after suffering complications from a bout of food poisoning.
Fashion contributor Alessandra Vicedomini turns princess for a night to enjoy 'Street Scene' at the opera.