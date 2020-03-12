2020 contemporary art industry trends

READ ALSO

READ ALSO

[caption id="attachment_13235" align="aligncenter" width="709"]Tourism and Conventions Office Director, Guillaume Rose. Photo: DC[/caption] The Tourism and Conventions Office (DTC) organised several promotional operations in Barcelona and Madrid to coincide with the recent tour of Spain by the Monte-Carlo Ballets. Represented by its Director, Guillaume Rose, as well as by Laurence Aquilina, Marketing and Sales Manager, and Valérie Tomatis-Nouailhac, Head of Press Relations, the DTC's delegation visited Spain for the week of February 7 to 14. With GDP growth of 3.2 percent in 2016 and eleventh place among visitors to the Monaco, Spain remains an attractive local market for Principality. Roundtables and individual meetings, as well as two evening presentations at the Casa Fuster Hotel in Barcelona and the Financial Club of Madrid, punctuated the promotional tour. The DTC delegation had meetings and exchanges with 20 travel agencies and more than 60 media outlets. The premiere of the Monte-Carlo Ballet Tour in Spain, in Madrid on February 10 at the Teatros del Canal, was also an excellent showcasing opportunity for the DTC. The performance of "Romeo and Juliet", an emblematic piece of the company’s repertoire, was followed by a dinner cocktail, orchestrated with the Embassy of Monaco in Madrid, bringing together 120 guests. The four sold-out performances in Madrid, from February 10 to 12, and that in San Sebastián, on February 15, all received a warm welcome from the Spanish public as well as critics.https://monacolife.net/?p=12065https://monacolife.net/?p=7351