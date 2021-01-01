Weather
22 new Covid cases on 31 Dec. brings total to 875: 14 hospitalised, 7 resident + 1 resident in ICU, 102 home monitored, 708 recoveries, 3 deaths

2020 hottest year on record

By Cassandra Tanti - January 1, 2021

Weather forecaster Météo France has announced that 2020 was the hottest year in France since record taking began in 1900.

Météo France has released its end of year account of 2020, revealing that the average temperature was 14ºC, beating the 2018 record of 13.9ºC.

“The cooler weather we are seeing at the end of this year will not change anything. It is official… 2020 was the hottest year ever recorded,” said the organisation on social media.

The year was marked by “hot months”, with the exceptions of June and October, which were relatively close to normal temperatures. February was the warmest ever recorded and was punctuated by several peaks and unusual mildness.

The summer saw three heatwaves slamming France nearly back-to-back. The first ran from 30th July to 1st August, the second from 6th to the 13th of August and the last, an unusual September one, from the 13th to the 17th.

This was followed by a mostly normal October and exceptionally mild November and December.

Nine of the 10 hottest years since record-taking began have occurred since 2000 and seven of the ten warmest belong to the last decade.

 

 

Radamel Falcao is hopeful of becoming the Ligue 1 top scorer next season after returning to Monaco from his loan deal at Chelsea… Falcao moved to Monaco in 2013 following a reported 60 million euros deal from La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid, scoring nine goals in 17 league appearances in his first season before tearing his anterior cruciate ligament. The Colombian was loaned out to Manchester United in 2014-15 before joining Chelsea the following season, with both spells ending in disappointment. But after being overlooked for his nations' Copa America Centenario squad, Falcao is targeting a return to form with Monaco in 2016-17. "I'm happy to have returned to Monaco," Falcao told Canal Plus. "I hope to have a big season. I'm 100 percent fit. "I think it's important for me to be here. I feel good. People like me. I want to stay here this year, to return to the pitch and if it's possible to help the club reach its objectives. "I would like to score a lot of goals, but the most important thing is to help the team. I'm a goal scorer. Everyone would like to be the top goal scorer and that's one of my objectives this season."