Weather
17 ° C
17°C
Tuesday, May 26, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

A new positive case of Covid-19 on 23rd May brings confirmed number to 98: 90 cured, 2 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths

2020 MYS confirmed

2020 MYS confirmed

By Cassandra Tanti - May 25, 2020

This year’s Monaco Yacht Show will be an “intimate” not-for-profit event aimed at boosting recovery of the superyacht industry, a sector which has been severely hit by the Covid-19 health crisis.

Despite suggestions to the contrary, the Principality of Monaco and event organisers Informa confirmed on Monday that the Monaco Yacht Show is taking place this year from 23rd to 26th September.

Like most industries, the Covid-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the international yachting community, with many businesses struggling through temporary closures and staff layoffs. The usual annual cycle of industry activity has been severely disrupted.

But, with control measures steadily being relaxed in Monaco, around Europe and internationally, on the current course and speed, this should allow for a carefully staged event to still take place this year.

“In the aftermath of Covid-19, it is the responsibility of the Monaco Government to do everything we can to help businesses and industries recover quickly,” said Jean Castellini, Minister of Finance and Economy for Monaco. “In this spirit, we are working with Informa to finalise details of the 2020 Monaco Yacht Show, which will prioritise the health and safety of all participants, whilst providing direct support to the international yachting community, ensuring it can connect with customers and accelerate the recovery of what is an increasingly important industry for the region.”

Full details of this year’s MYS will be revealed in the coming weeks, however Informa and the Monaco government say they are working together to deliver an intimate, not-for-profit event.

“In the spirit of the history and position of the event within the superyacht industry, the 30th Monaco Yacht Show will be run on a not-for-profit basis, recognising the challenges facing everyone post the Covid-19 pandemic and, therefore, providing direct support to all attendees and exhibitors from across the market,” said organisers in a press statement.

The Monaco Yacht Show will be the first major event to be hosted in the Principality since the lockdown was ordered on 17th March.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on all industries, not least the international yachting community,” said Charlie McCurdy, Chief Executive of Informa Markets. “As we move to the other side of the pandemic, all parts of the industry need to work collaboratively to ensure a speedy return and recovery. We are playing our part by hosting a not-for-profit Monaco Yacht Show in 2020, providing an opportunity for the community to come together, share ideas, meet with customers and start to rebuild positive momentum.”

 

 

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articlePrincess Charlene enters car in Virtual Le Mans

Editors pics

May 22, 2020 | Local News

ISM adds career-related diploma to IB programme

Come the next academic year, the ISM will be offering an exciting new diploma for students wishing to pursue career-related learning.

0
May 20, 2020 | Business & Finance

Final push to pull Monaco out of lockdown

Restaurants, bars and cultural institutions are set to reopen in Monaco on 2nd June, as the government prepares to initiate phase three of its deconfinement plan.

0
May 20, 2020 | News

Leclerc new face of Armani

Without even putting his foot down in an F1 racing car this year, pilot Charles Leclerc is having a pretty stellar time with massive eSport success and now landing a gig as the new face of Giorgio Armani.

0
May 19, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Day 1 of Covid testing blitz

The government has begun testing people without symptoms as part of efforts to manage Covid-19. If successful, Monaco will have likely achieved the highest testing coverage in the world.

0

daily

May 25, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Princess Charlene enters car in Virtual Le Mans

Cassandra Tanti

The 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual will take place next month with a “Strong Together” Ferrari entered by the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation.

0
May 25, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Final students return to classrooms

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco’s primary students made their return to school on Monday, the final group to do so in the government’s three-phase plan to lift the lockdown.

0
May 25, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Loss of license if driving on phone in France

Stephanie Horsman

A new law a long time coming has been passed in France slapping drivers with a fine, points taken and loss of license for up to six months if caught using mobile phones whilst driving.

0
May 25, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Nostalgic weekend of racing

Stephanie Horsman

It was a Monaco Grand Prix weekend like no other, with not a single car racing around the Principality save for a Ferrari being driven by Charles Leclerc with Prince Albert in the passenger seat.

0
MORE STORIES

Monaco’s French residents voted in greater numbers

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_15683" align="alignnone" width="800"]Photo: Rama Photo: Rama[/caption] French residents in Monaco voted in greater numbers in the first round of France’s Presidential election on Sunday, April 23. Turnout was 55.8 percent, considerably higher than in the 2012election, when the figure was 45.86 percent. The candidate receiving the most votes was François Fillon of Les Republicains, with 43.5 percent of the Monaco vote, far ahead of Marine Le Pen (23 percent), and Emmanuel Macron (18.8 percent). In France as a whole, the centrist Macron won 23.9 percent of the vote, 2.5 percent ahead of Marine Le Pen of the Front National on 21.4 percent. The financial markets breathed a sigh of relief.  

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=15635  

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=15680  

Photojournalist Sebastiao Salgado highlights plight of Amazon...

News Stephanie Horsman -
The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation has joined a worldwide call for Brazil’s leaders to take immediate action to save the country’s indigenous people from a Covid-19 “genocide”.