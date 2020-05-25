2020 MYS confirmed

This year’s Monaco Yacht Show will be an “intimate” not-for-profit event aimed at boosting recovery of the superyacht industry, a sector which has been severely hit by the Covid-19 health crisis.

Despite suggestions to the contrary, the Principality of Monaco and event organisers Informa confirmed on Monday that the Monaco Yacht Show is taking place this year from 23rd to 26th September.

Like most industries, the Covid-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the international yachting community, with many businesses struggling through temporary closures and staff layoffs. The usual annual cycle of industry activity has been severely disrupted.

But, with control measures steadily being relaxed in Monaco, around Europe and internationally, on the current course and speed, this should allow for a carefully staged event to still take place this year.

“In the aftermath of Covid-19, it is the responsibility of the Monaco Government to do everything we can to help businesses and industries recover quickly,” said Jean Castellini, Minister of Finance and Economy for Monaco. “In this spirit, we are working with Informa to finalise details of the 2020 Monaco Yacht Show, which will prioritise the health and safety of all participants, whilst providing direct support to the international yachting community, ensuring it can connect with customers and accelerate the recovery of what is an increasingly important industry for the region.”

Full details of this year’s MYS will be revealed in the coming weeks, however Informa and the Monaco government say they are working together to deliver an intimate, not-for-profit event.

“In the spirit of the history and position of the event within the superyacht industry, the 30th Monaco Yacht Show will be run on a not-for-profit basis, recognising the challenges facing everyone post the Covid-19 pandemic and, therefore, providing direct support to all attendees and exhibitors from across the market,” said organisers in a press statement.

The Monaco Yacht Show will be the first major event to be hosted in the Principality since the lockdown was ordered on 17th March.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on all industries, not least the international yachting community,” said Charlie McCurdy, Chief Executive of Informa Markets. “As we move to the other side of the pandemic, all parts of the industry need to work collaboratively to ensure a speedy return and recovery. We are playing our part by hosting a not-for-profit Monaco Yacht Show in 2020, providing an opportunity for the community to come together, share ideas, meet with customers and start to rebuild positive momentum.”