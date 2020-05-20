Weather
15 ° C
15°C
Wednesday, May 20, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

A new positive case of Covid-19 on 18th May brings confirmed number to 97: 87 cured, 1 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths

2021 to be the year of racing

2021 to be the year of racing

By Stephanie Horsman - May 20, 2020

The Automobile Club of Monaco has announced that the F1 Grand Prix, the Historic Grand Prix and Formula E races will all be held within a five-week period in 2021.

This year may have been a wash for lovers of the iconic Monaco Grand Prix, but the Automobile Club of Monaco is making up for it with a 2021 line up of races that are sure to excite racing fans the world over.

In a “past, present and future” set of events, the Historic Grand Prix will take place from 23rd to 25th April 2021 followed by the Monaco E-Prix on 8th May and the big finale, the Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix, will round out the events from 23th to 23rd May.

With the cancellation of all racing events this year due to the health epidemic, the rescheduling of the Historic Grand Prix for 2021, which normally takes place once every two years, is a delightful surprise for classic car fans. Even better, the Historic race will be held the following year as well, in 2022, so fans get to enjoy it two times in a row, maintaining the biennial event schedule going forward.

As the logistics for such a huge series of races will be enormous, especially in light of new health and safety requirements brought on by the crisis, preparations will start in late February to ensure everything runs without a hitch. To make it happen, all the major players, the Monegasque government and 3,000 volunteers will be ready for action to ensure success when the time comes.

“To organise three races in the space of one month will be a first for us all at ACM,” says Christian Tornatore, General Commissioner of the Automobile Club of Monaco. “The logistical side promises to be complex but not impossible to manage. Because of new constraints, we shall need to start setting up the track earlier than usual, at the end of February rather than 15th March. We will then integrate technical aspects, on and around the track, required by every category that will be involved. In order to achieve this, we will count on the experience and flexibility of all the persons involved in order to achieve our latest objectives.”

 

Photo: ACM

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleMonaco teacher tests positive for Covid
Next articleGuillaume Rose: “This is not a financial crisis”

Editors pics

May 20, 2020 | News

Leclerc new face of Armani

Without even putting his foot down in an F1 racing car this year, pilot Charles Leclerc is having a pretty stellar time with massive eSport success and now landing a gig as the new face of Giorgio Armani.

0
May 19, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Day 1 of Covid testing blitz

The government has begun testing people without symptoms as part of efforts to manage Covid-19. If successful, Monaco will have likely achieved the highest testing coverage in the world.

0
May 19, 2020 | Business & Finance

Monaco boasts science and technical sector boom

Scientific and technical companies have overtaken financial and insurance activities as the leading employer in Monaco, contributing in excess of €1 billion to GDP last year alone.

0
May 19, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

“The crisis has changed the future of education”

When lockdown was ordered, educators, students and parents were forced into a new way of teaching and learning. For many, this has been challenging, but the students at ISM have thrived. Here's why.

0

daily

May 20, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Guillaume Rose: “This is not a financial crisis”

Cassandra Tanti

In an interview with Monaco Life, the CEO of the Monaco Economic Board talks about why he is so optimistic about the Principality’s economic recovery in a post-Covid world.

0
May 20, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

2021 to be the year of racing

Stephanie Horsman

The Automobile Club of Monaco has announced that the F1 Grand Prix, the Historic Grand Prix and Formula E races will all be held within a five-week period in 2021.

0
May 20, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Monaco teacher tests positive for Covid

Stephanie Horsman

A maths teacher at the Lycée Albert I in Monaco has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19, but the government has been quick to allay concerns, citing strict health measures at the school. 

0
May 20, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Monegasque icon needs your support

Stephanie Horsman

One of Monaco’s most precious institutions, the Oceanographic Museum, is in need of support as the Covid-19 crisis strips the tourist-dependant attraction of crucial funds.

0
MORE STORIES

Live a lighter Monaco life

maddy No matter where I go in Monaco – EQvita, Song Qi or Maya Bay – I overhear women chatting about their weight, saying “how fat I am” or “how I bloated I feel”. It’s a particularly repetitive conversation at the beginning of the New after weeks of holiday indulging with food or alcohol – or both! So here’s my advice. If you’re going to invest in anything to lose weight and feel good about yourself this year, make it this: a Health Coach. I’m not just saying that because I happen to be one, but for the reason that “what got you here won’t get you there”. Let me explain. Your way of eating, moving and thinking – your “pattern” – is what determines the way you look and feel, and this is also responsible for that extra weight you want to get rid of. We all have a pattern and it’s a comfortable place to be because most of the time it operates on auto-pilot. Every once in a while, though, and often at the beginning of January, we have the urge to break free from the mold. I’m sure right now you’re full of hope, motivation and willpower to make a fresh start so that 2018 is your healthiest, happiest and most successful year yet ... right? You may have started a new diet or detox, a juice cleanse or committed to a new workout regime. Maybe you got yourself a new trainer, like Morgan Biancone, or a new gym membership to Thirty Nine, Ms Fit or Boost, and that’s great. But we all know that the motivation and the drive you are feeling right now, will likely fade. The moment your schedule get a bit tricky, you get busy taking the kids to the Monte Carlo Circus or make plans for a romantic Cinq Mondes Spa Valentine’s weekend at Monte-Carlo Bay, you or a family member gets the flu, or you get burned out from all those workouts, your pattern will be there, waiting for you with open arms. Falling back into a pattern has nothing to do with willpower, motivation or discipline. It’s human nature and I’m afraid we’re all in the same boat here. Those who manage to break free from their pattern are often people who either have, unfortunately, endured a trauma or somehow manage to shift their way of thinking to create a new pattern. This is the shift we create as Health Coaches. We don’t just want you to loose weight. We want you to keep it off by addressing the reasons why it got there in the first place, like why you automatically order your favourite dessert – the velvety Tablette au Chocolat Crémeux – at Bagatelle even though you know you shouldn’t, and don’t even feel like it. We want to know what is creating stress in your life and preventing you from getting that good night’s sleep and help you to distance yourself from it. We treat the causes, not just the symptoms, to find what truly works for you because the only way for you to break free from your pattern and to make this the new chapter you so badly crave, is to help you create a Monaco life you truly love and that makes you feel good from the inside out. No amount of willpower, of calorie burning workouts, powders, pills or diet plans can do this for you, but you can do it for yourself. So if you are ready for this to be the last time you make resolutions about your weight, health and fitness, and want to drop those few extra pounds and keep them off, then remember: what got you here won’t get you there. Reach out to a qualified Health Coach. It’s time to chat. Maddy is the Founder of Nutrition For Naughty People, aimed at helping individuals find a better balance between the things that keep them healthy and the things that make them happy! Any questions? mk@nutritionfornaughtypeople.com.

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/new-year-new-you-how-to-set-resolutions-in-monaco-that-stick/
Students who received a 'very good' mention in 2018.

Reception in honour of graduates obtaining the...

Local News Staff Writer -
The students gathered on the roof terrace of the Technical and Hotel High School, where the Minister congratulated the laureates for their success.