2022 Princess Grace Award winners announced

“I am thrilled to celebrate the 2022 Princess Grace Award winners and honoraria,” said Brisa Carleton, CEO of the Princess Grace Foundation USA. “They are a distinguished group of individuals that represent the next generation of artistry. The Princess Grace Foundation’s mission of identifying extraordinary talent could not be possible without our Arts Advisory Board and selection panelists, and we thank them for their commitment and time. We look forward to celebrating these talented artists with this esteemed group in the presence of H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco, at our Princess Grace Awards Celebration on 3rd November.”