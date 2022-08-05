30 ° C
2022 Princess Grace Award winners announced

by: Stephanie Horsman
05/08/2022

The Princess Grace Foundation has revealed this year’s Princess Grace Award winners, highlighting up and comers who have excelled in theatre, dance and film.

Every year, the Princess Grace Foundation honours the stars of tomorrow with the Princess Grace Awards.

So far, the Foundation has supported more than 800 artists in the earliest stages of their careers and have been supportive as their careers have bloomed. Former winners can boast such accolades as Tony Awards, Oscars, and Bessie’s, to name a few. Alumni have also gone on to teach new generations of artists, paving the way for their futures.

This year’s 18 Princess Grace Award winners and six Honoraria winners were selected over a six-month period by the Princess Grace Foundation’s Arts Advisory Board and the Arts Advisory Board together with professionals.

The winners in the theatre category are Siena Zoe Allen, Hector Alvarez, Abigail Onwunali, Kate Russell, Gabriela Saker, and Francisco Mendoza. The Honoraria winners in theatre are Shayok Misha Chowdhury, Dane Figueroa Edidi, and Britnie Narcisse.

Dance and Choreography Award winners are Mira Nadon, Abdiel Figueroa Reyes, Omar Roman de Jesus, Kameron Saunders, Jake Tribus, and Maleek Washington. The Honorarias in this category are Eleni Loving and Ashley Simpson.

For film, the winners are Kelechi Agwuncha, Rio Casteneda, Jahmil Eady, Jeanette Fantone, Katie Matthews and Diana Milena Ojeda Castellanos. The Honoraria recipient is Hazel McKibben.

The top tier winners receive a $10,000 cash grant. Additionally, the Honoraria recipients who each receive a $1,000 cash grant. The 10 winners of this year’s Princess Grace Scholarship were also announced, chosen in conjunction with the Educational Theatre Foundation.

All winners will be celebrated in New York City on 3rd November at the official award’s ceremony.

“I am thrilled to celebrate the 2022 Princess Grace Award winners and honoraria,” said Brisa Carleton, CEO of the Princess Grace Foundation USA. “They are a distinguished group of individuals that represent the next generation of artistry. The Princess Grace Foundation’s mission of identifying extraordinary talent could not be possible without our Arts Advisory Board and selection panelists, and we thank them for their commitment and time. We look forward to celebrating these talented artists with this esteemed group in the presence of H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco, at our Princess Grace Awards Celebration on 3rd November.”

 

