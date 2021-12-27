2022 reopening of Jardin Exotique in doubt

Tuesday, December 28, 2021
The Jardin Exotique has been closed since the spring of 2020 for repairs. Now, there are concerns that the scheduled opening date in 2022 will be delayed due to a lack of funding.
Photo source: Mairie de Monaco
Lebanese restaurant group Em Sherif is expanding into Europe, and they’re doing it in style by opening inside the Hôtel de Paris.
House of Fine Art and Rainbow Art and Design is hosting an exhibition at the YellowKorner gallery in Monaco, featuring well-known artists such as Damien Hirst. Zhuang Hong Yi and Bran Symondson.
The Hôtel de Paris came alive with the spirit of Christmas on Saturday night as the Monaco Ambassadors Club, in partnership with Monaco Life, hosted the annual Christmas gala for members and guests.