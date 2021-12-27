Weather
9 ° C
9°C
Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Culture

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

80 Covid cases 27 Dec, 25 hospitalised - 10 res, 7 in ICU - 1 res, 346 home monitored, 4,471 recoveries, 38 deaths, 938 incidence rate, 66.7% vaccinated

2022 reopening of Jardin Exotique in doubt

2022 reopening of Jardin Exotique in doubt

By Stephanie Horsman - December 27, 2021

The Jardin Exotique has been closed since the spring of 2020 for repairs. Now, there are concerns that the scheduled opening date in 2022 will be delayed due to a lack of funding.

Monaco’s Jardin Exotique has been a drawcard for both tourists and locals since it’s opening in 1933. With a unique collection of succulent plants from South America and Africa, it is a veritable oasis of flora rarely found outside their natural habitat.

The gardens were closed during the spring 2020 lockdown as the site was in need of urgent repairs. False rocks and footbridges, which had been original features constructed between 1913 and 1933, had begun to feel their age and were in desperate need of renovation. The situation was so dire that the government stepped in with emergency funds by year’s end to assist.

A team of 11 gardeners have maintained the site in anticipation of the time when the gardens can welcome visitors again. The original idea was in 2022, but that date is now in jeopardy, according to municipal officials.

Speaking to Monaco Matin, the officials allege that there has been no money allocated for them in the 2022 budget for further works.

The Jardin Exotique, voted in 2021 to be amongst the world’s most beautiful gardens by the prestigious Ulysses guide, is now in jeopardy of not being able to reopen as planned in June 2022 to coincide with the 100-year anniversary of the death of Prince Albert I.

At a recent municipal council meeting, Monaco Mayor Georges Marsan said: “To date, the phase of demolition of false rocks is completed. However, we unfortunately learned at the end of the year that the Princely government would not have entered any sum in its 2022 budget, even on the line corresponding to studies.” The mayor said he has written to Minister of State Pierre Dartout but is yet to receive a response.

“To date, we have no companies selected for further work,” André Campana, deputy delegate to the Exotic Garden, told Monaco Matin. “This non-registration has the consequence of not coinciding the end of the work on the parking lot entrance to the city scheduled for 2023 with the opening of the garden. There is a lack of will from the government. We are talking about a national heritage.” 

The project’s architect François Lallemand went on to add that, “If no budget is allocated in 2022, it will be done in 2023. So, no work before 2024. It would be dramatic for the garden but also the quality of life of this district, long devastated.”

There are still significant works that need to be completed before reopening can occur. The Department of Public Works secured a tumble-down cliff in 2020, while the Mairie secured false rocks and footbridges in the second half of the same year.

Since then, there has been no movement, though much is required. More false rocks must be rebuilt, pergolas need to be redone, old walkways taken up and rebuilt, and gazebos rehabilitated. Then the mammoth task of re-landscaping the site must occur.

“Without the reconstruction of the footbridges, no passage is possible in the garden, so no opening of the site, even partial, is possible,” argues the Mairie.

The bottom line is that, as of now, the date for reopening this historic site hangs in balance.

 

 

Photo source: Mairie de Monaco

 

 

 

shares
SHARE
Sign up to our newsletter
Previous articleMonaco Red Cross continues aid to Lebanon
Next articleThe Tchouaméni rumour mill keeps on turning

Editors pics

December 7, 2021 | Culture

MAC Christmas gala unites ambassadors for magical evening

The Hôtel de Paris came alive with the spirit of Christmas on Saturday night as the Monaco Ambassadors Club, in partnership with Monaco Life, hosted the annual Christmas gala for members and guests.

0
December 7, 2021 | Culture

Karl Lagerfeld fans battle it out in “explosive” Monaco auction

The atmosphere was “electric” at the Karl Lagerfeld estate auction hosted in Monaco this past weekend, where a total of €12 million was realised, far above the pre-sale high estimate of €3 million.

0
December 3, 2021 | Culture

Video: Karl Lagerfeld estate auction

Inside One Monte-Carlo, the story of legendary designer Karl Lagerfeld unfolded in a pre-auction display of his personal possessions. We spoke to Sotheby’s lead auctioneer Pierre Mothes.

0
November 30, 2021 | Culture

Josephine Baker enters Pantheon, remains stay in Monaco

Monaco has marked the entry of Josephine Baker into the Pantheon in Paris with a moving ceremony at the Monaco cemetery where her remains will stay, at the request of her family.

0

daily

December 27, 2021 | Culture

2022 reopening of Jardin Exotique in doubt

Stephanie Horsman

The Jardin Exotique has been closed since the spring of 2020 for repairs. Now, there are concerns that the scheduled opening date in 2022 will be delayed due to a lack of funding.

0
December 24, 2021 | Culture

Em Sherif to bring Middle East flavours to Monaco

Stephanie Horsman

Lebanese restaurant group Em Sherif is expanding into Europe, and they’re doing it in style by opening inside the Hôtel de Paris.

0
December 8, 2021 | Culture

HOFA comes to Monaco  

Stephanie Horsman

House of Fine Art and Rainbow Art and Design is hosting an exhibition at the YellowKorner gallery in Monaco, featuring well-known artists such as Damien Hirst. Zhuang Hong Yi and Bran Symondson.

0
December 7, 2021 | Culture

MAC Christmas gala unites ambassadors for magical evening

Cassandra Tanti

The Hôtel de Paris came alive with the spirit of Christmas on Saturday night as the Monaco Ambassadors Club, in partnership with Monaco Life, hosted the annual Christmas gala for members and guests.

0
MORE STORIES

Free performance tonight to celebrate World Theatre...

Culture Staff Writer -
theatre princesse grace World Theatre Day, which was initiated in 1961 by the International Theatre Institute, takes place on Tuesday, March 27, and will be celebrated at the Princesse Grace Theatre. Five theatre companies from the Principality have responded to an invitation to participate, and will perform in a night dedicated to the performing arts and the promotion of dialogue and peace between peoples. The programme, which begins at 8 pm, includes Ciel ma Femme, Harcele-Manque, Un souffleur sachant jouer, Nous, Oiseaux Migrateurs, and 53 Years. World Theatre Day is honoured every year by the theatre community through numerous national and international events and in Monaco, the Department of Cultural Affairs brings together the Monegasque National Commission for UNESCO and the Theatre Princesse Grace to celebrate the day.

READ ALSO 

https://monacolife.net/monaco-art-collector-donates-paintings-to-native-belarus/

Art fair brightens Monaco amid uncertain times

Culture Cassandra Tanti -
The first edition of the art3f fair Monaco was a great success, welcoming over 200 artists and thousands of visitors under the Big Top for three days of contemporary art.