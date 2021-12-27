2022 reopening of Jardin Exotique in doubt

READ ALSO

World Theatre Day, which was initiated in 1961 by the International Theatre Institute, takes place on Tuesday, March 27, and will be celebrated at the Princesse Grace Theatre. Five theatre companies from the Principality have responded to an invitation to participate, and will perform in a night dedicated to the performing arts and the promotion of dialogue and peace between peoples. The programme, which begins at 8 pm, includes Ciel ma Femme, Harcele-Manque, Un souffleur sachant jouer, Nous, Oiseaux Migrateurs, and 53 Years. World Theatre Day is honoured every year by the theatre community through numerous national and international events and in Monaco, the Department of Cultural Affairs brings together the Monegasque National Commission for UNESCO and the Theatre Princesse Grace to celebrate the day.https://monacolife.net/monaco-art-collector-donates-paintings-to-native-belarus/