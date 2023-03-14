2023 MIPIM focuses on innovation, tech and sustainability

The MIPIM real estate convention is back to talk trends, challenges and the future of the market, and this year’s edition has a strong focus on innovation, tech and sustainability.

The International Market for Real Estate Professionals, more commonly known as MIPIM, is returning with renewed purpose from 14th to 17th March.

It will focus on several areas such as post-pandemic positive urban change and what markets to invest in as well as launch a new Road to Zero zone that aims to accelerate the transformation of the built-up environment towards a more sustainable model.

Held every year at the Palais des Festivals, the event is expected to see over 23,000 people attending with delegates from 90 countries and 2,400 businesses exhibiting. Additionally, a great number of the world’s leading investment managers have confirmed they will be on hand, including Isabelle Scemama, Global Head of Investment at AXA, and Henning Koch, CEO of Commerz Real.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming the world’s investment community to MIPIM 2023, who will make up around a quarter of all delegates,” said MIPIM Director Nicolas Kozubek. “With an end to low interest rates and continuing macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty, this promises to be a crucial year for cities and regions looking to secure vital capital investment to support building and regeneration projects.”

FACING CHALLENGES

MIPIM 2023 will look at the most pressing challenges facing the industry, notably those brought on by recent global events, driving change through leadership, the innovation needed to reshape the housing markets and environments, and how to bring the pieces together to do what now needs to be done.

The MIPIM Awards show, which will be taking place at the Palais des Festival’s Grand Auditiorium from 6.30pm on 16th March, will be giving recognition to projects that “seek to enhance the built environment’s prospects, in line with ESG (environmental, social and governance) goals”.

Some of the categories include Best Alternative Project, Best Mixed-Use Project, Best New Development, Best Refurbished Building and Best Urban Regeneration Project. There are 43 visionary finalists vying for the prizes, all using eco-friendly tools and approaches to their work.

NEW THIS YEAR

This year, MIPIM is launching a new Road to Zero area, which hopes to speed up the switch of the real estate world towards a more sustainable model. The 400m2 space will combine exhibition, networking and conference areas with a focus on practical methods to limit carbon emissions in the real estate industry.

Photo source: MIPIM