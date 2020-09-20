Weather
18 ° C
18°C
Monday, September 21, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

1 new case of Covid-19 on 19 Sept. in Monaco brings total to 192: 9 hospitalised - 3 residents, 31 home monitored, 152 healed, 1 resident death

210kg waste collected on World Clean Up Day

210kg waste collected on World Clean Up Day

By Cassandra Tanti - September 20, 2020

Prince Albert has set an example in Monaco and taken part in World Cleap Up Day with his children Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

On Saturday 19th September, Monaco held its second edition of World Clean Up Day in the streets of the Principality.

The waste collection and public awareness event was organised at the initiative of Sébastien Uscher and the Stand Up for the Planet association, in partnership with the Mairie de Monaco, Decathlon Monaco, the Mission for the Energy Transition of the Princely Government, the Monegasque Sanitation Society and the Eco-Angels (Stars n’Bars).

Around a hundred people took part in four cleaning projects that were carried out in the Principality and surrounding municipalities, which yielded 210 kilogrammes of waste.

 

Click on the photos below to enlarge…

© Photos: Eric Mathon / Princely Palace

 

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleNew Italian Ambassador

Editors pics

September 16, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Covid testing centre reopens

The Monaco government has reinitiated a Covid-19 screening centre at Espace Léo Ferré, although this time testing will be prioritised.

0
September 16, 2020 | Local News

Monaco Ballet announces winter schedule

Ballets de Monte-Carlo is returning for the 2020-21 season with an amazing line-up featuring an anthology of works by the ballet’s director, Jean-Christophe Maillot.

0
September 15, 2020 | Local News

Summer concert in the Place du Casino

SBM has announced that the first cultural event to take place in the newly renovated Place du Casino will be held this weekend, featuring a concert by Cecilia Bartoli and the Musicians of the Prince.

0
September 12, 2020 | Local News

Photos: Monaco retrofits Grace Kelly’s famous convertible

Prince Albert has unveiled a hybrid version of the Sunbeam Alpine driven by Grace Kelly in ‘To Catch a Thief’, a retrofit undertaken right here in the Principality.

0

daily

September 20, 2020 | Local News

New Italian Ambassador

Cassandra Tanti

Giulio Alaimo has presented his credentials as the new Ambassador of Italy to Prince Albert.

0
September 18, 2020 | Local News

Business climate continues to decline

Stephanie Horsman

The latest survey by IMSEE has revealed that the business climate continued to weaken in July, though retail trade and the auto commerce and repair sectors saw slight improvements.

0
September 18, 2020 | Local News

Nice tightens restrictions

Cassandra Tanti

The City of Nice has taken further action to limit the rapid spread of Covid-19, toughening rules on socialising and bars.

0
September 18, 2020 | Local News

Monaco Maritime Affairs unveils new boat

Stephanie Horsman

Vitamar III, the newest vessel to be launched by the Maritime Affairs Department, has been unveiled to much fanfare including a traditional baptism.

0
MORE STORIES

Tony Blair presents Prince Albert with Medal...

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_29021" align="alignnone" width="858"]ECTR President Dr Moshe Kantor, Prince Albert and ECTR Chairman former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair. Photo: Twitter ECTR ECTR President Dr Moshe Kantor, Prince Albert and ECTR Chairman former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair. Photo: Twitter ECTR[/caption] The European Council on Tolerance and Reconciliation (ECTR) awarded its 2018 European Medal of Tolerance to Prince Albert on Tuesday, March 6, for his commitment to truth, tolerance and historical reconciliation. ECTR President Dr Moshe Kantor and ECTR Chairman former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair presented the medal to Prince Albert at the ECTR's first roundtable held in Monte Carlo, from March 5 to 7, to address the threat of radicalisation and issues surrounding the challenges to tolerance in European societies. On presenting the honour, Dr Kantor said, "The European Medal of Tolerance is awarded to you because of exceptional personal leadership and inspiration to advance truth, tolerance and historical reconciliation. You have found the courage and political wisdom to openly address painful history and difficult memories." In 2015, Prince Albert acknowledged Monaco’s rounding up and deportation of 66 Jews in 1942. Dr Kantor added, "Your Highness' gesture of supporting historical truth and unveiling a monument commemorating deported Jews in World War II has been such a liberating act of contrition, all the more impressive because it concerned not only among your own people, but also because of your own family's political responsibilities for the course of events." [caption id="attachment_29024" align="alignleft" width="371"]Photo: Twitter ECTR Photo: Twitter ECTR[/caption] Upon receiving the award Prince Albert said, "The promotion of international tolerance, reconciliation and education for which we must work are, in my view, of paramount importance in order to build a balanced world showing solidarity. "I am particularly touched by the recognition that you are honouring me with and I would like to thank you very much. As Head of State, I will ensure that my actions continue to be worthy of the trust you have shown me today." The ECTR is an opinion-making and advisory body on international tolerance promotion, reconciliation and education, and fosters understanding and tolerance, educates towards reconciliation, facilitates post-conflict social apprehensions, monitors racism, antisemitism and xenophobia and proposes pro-tolerance initiatives and legal solutions. Among its prominent members are Tony Blair, ECTR Board Chairman, Jose María Aznar, former Prime Minister of Spain, Göran Persson, former Prime Minister of Sweden, VairaVike-Freiberga, former President of Latvia and Rita Süssmuth, former Speaker of the German Bundestag. Founding member of the ECTR was the late Vaclav Havel, one of the principal leaders of the democratic transformation in Central Europe. (Source: ECTR) Article first published March 6, 2018.

The numbers are in: 10,000 turn out...

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_19069" align="alignnone" width="640"]Photo: Charly Gallo/DC Photo: Charly Gallo/DC[/caption] Almost 10,000 people attended the first edition of F(ê)aites de la Danse, organised by Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo, the Monaco government and Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer, on July 1, making the night a huge success. The festive atmosphere on the Place du Casino was also a tremendous achievement for Jean-Christophe Maillot, Director of the Monte-Carlo Ballets. Many genres were in evidence: dances of the world, dances of salons, jazz, urban dance, tango, hip-hop, free skate, and pole dances, added to the growing excitement. After midnight, Place du Casino became a huge open-air nightclub with DJ Greg Boust, and from 2 am onwards, the French DJ moved to the Monte-Carlo Opera, transformed for the occasion into a nightclub, while outside the public also danced to his music in the impromptu discotheque on the Casino terrace. For the event’s creator, Jean-Christophe Maillot, Director of the Ballets of Monte-Carlo, it was a dream come true, although did admit to having pre-festival nerves as to whether people would get involved. Within minutes he had his answer, with the public and the dancers mixing together. “The magic started immediately,” he said. At midnight, attendance was at its maximum and Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo presented a public performance of the creation Core Meu, with the music of Antonio Castrignano. “People showed great happiness, the dancers descended into the crowd and I saw the famous line that always separates the artists and the spectators disappear. These are images that will give me beautiful emotions for a long time. I would like to thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the Monte-Carlo ballet team that works every day alongside me and all the people of the Société des Bains de Mer and the Prince's government who cooperated for this event.” Hoping for a repeat in the future, he added: “I will always have a special attachment for this first time.”  

READ MORE 

https://monacolife.net/?p=18790