Friday, September 4, 2020

Business & Finance

1 new case of Covid-19 on 3 Sept. in Monaco brings total to 143: 2 residents hospitalised - 1 in ICU, 43 home monitored, 94 healed, 1 resident death

25% of businesses predicted to go bust in PACA region

By Stephanie Horsman - September 4, 2020

A representative of the 70,000 small to medium-sized enterprises in the PACA region says he does not see up to a quarter of them surviving the economic crisis triggered by the recent pandemic.

Alain Gargani, President of the Confédération des Petites et Moyennes Entreprises Sud Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur (CPME), told a recent press conference: “After confinement, 52% of companies were already in a difficult situation. Today, 25% of them believe that they will not pass the course.”

Factors that contribute to this doom and gloom scenario include social distancing and other health measures, teleworking, partial unemployment, as well as the less tangible but perhaps more significant psychological mindset of the business community who have lowered their expectations and are suffering crises of confidence.

Mr Gargani spoke just hours before the French Prime Minister, Jean Castex, announced his new #FranceRelance plan, a roadmap for the economic, social and ecological overhaul of the country. This plan was created after a broad national consultation was set up to learn lessons from the crisis.

Health measures such as distributing masks and gel as well as erecting social distancing barriers represent a breaking-point burden for companies already in difficulty, said Mr Gargani, who added: “It would be good if there was financial support from the government.”

He went on to talk about the pluses and minuses of telecommuting, stating that, “Teleworking is a tool for continuing to work, but there are pros and cons. Today it needs to be regulated, a framework defined with the social partners to write a roadmap on the subject.”

Whilst he appreciated the government’s stimulus packages, he acknowledged that they are short-term solutions and not terribly effective for long-term recovery. As the loans are due in March 2021, many small to medium sized business will simply not be in a position to repay, argued Mr Gargani, leaving them in a worse position than before. Therefore, he has asked that the government consider deferring payments over a longer period, he suggested 10 to 20 years, to allow recovery without the stress of trying to pay rent, employees, taxes as well as the government loans.

Without support, he foresees the closure of 5,000 businesses by Christmas, representing 15,000 jobs – a devastating blow to the local economy.

With costs for sanitary measures being “about €1,000 per month for a small business with five employees, or €12,000 per year, which represents a young person returning to work,” according to CPME representative Caroline Baron, the burden will ring the death knoll for some companies. Add telecommuting into the mix and the fear is that restaurants will also suffer. No one in offices means no one going for lunch at restaurants, leading to more closures.

To try and shore up the business community as best as possible, Mr Gargani and CPME will present a plan to set up a regional commission on 22nd September, which they hope “will lean against the commercial courts to support business leaders in difficulty before they reach the wall.”

 

The White Paper: When should you set...

Business & Finance Editor -
[caption id="attachment_13273" align="alignnone" width="1024"]Photo: ec_Estromberg Photo: Tec Estromberg[/caption] Family Wealth Background We are witnessing an era of unprecedented transfer of wealth from one generation to the next as the world’s most affluent individuals approach retirement and contemplate their succession and wealth planning issues. The needs of these families are extensive, complicated, and require expert advice, so many are considering a Family Office to help them manage this transition and provide a crucially provide a framework for the Next Generation (Next Gen). The problem is especially difficult for many advisers is that they are ill-equipped to connect with these Next Gen clients who are technology savvy and expect a very different service experience than their parents did. Wealth Transfer in numbers There were 187,500 global Ultra High-Net-Worth Individuals (UHNWI), those with investable assets of over $30 million, in 2016, according to Knight Frank in their annual Wealth Report. According to Bank of America the great transfer of wealth will see a handover of about $12 trillion from those born in 1920s and 1930s to the Baby Boomers. However, the Boomers are expected to transfer some $30 trillion in assets to their heirs over the next 30-40 years in just the US alone. SIGN IN TO YOUR PREMIUM ACCOUNT TO READ MORE (click Sign In at the top of the page) [ihc-hide-content ihc_mb_type="show" ihc_mb_who="reg" ihc_mb_template="" ] This transfer of wealth is staggering in its size and also in its execution as the children may not share the same goals or aspirations as their parents. The simple, undeniable truth is this: 66% of children fire their parents' advisers after they inherit their parents' wealth, according to an InvestmentNews survey of 544 advisers in April 2015. However, with proper guidance, these new heirs will need to be better stewards of their family's wealth than past generations. According to oft-cited research of 3,250 families conducted in 2003 by Mr Preisser and Roy Williams, an independent wealth transfer consultant, 70% of family money disappears by the end of the second generation, and 90% is gone by the end of the third (this is “the shirt sleeves to shirt sleeves in 3 generations” analogy often cited). Franco Lombardo, Veritage Family Office, a specialist in working with Next Gen clients: ”Bringing up wealth transfer with clients shows them you care about the future success of their children; it can be a huge differentiator, it's about taking the current relationships to a deeper level." We will return to this crucial subject of the Next Gen in our next White Paper. What is a Family Office? This is a question that perplexes even those who work in the profession a every Family Office is not the same so “when you have seen one Family you have seen one Family Office”. The tax, legal, business and regulatory environment for entrepreneurial families is constantly changing and not always favourably, which presents both obstacles and opportunities for families around the world. Because family offices are, by definition, unique, involving complex and often idiosyncratic structures, critical decisions reached in one area of importance for the family will invariably lead to consequences, intended or otherwise, in another. With families now facing an ever-growing array of complicated issues affecting every facet of their global business endeavours, it has become mission critical for them to develop a comprehensive strategy deeply grounded in their stated values, and fully aligned with their cross-generational vision. A modern Family Office exists primarily to centralise, preserve and transfer significant family wealth across generations while at the same time acting as an effective inter-generational safeguard and touchstone for the family’s collective values, aspirations, heritage and legacy. While the Family Office may not appear officially on an organisation chart detailing the family’s business holdings, it will frequently operate as the strategic catalyst for the family’s various enterprises. What services does a Family Office provide? A Single Family Office (for those with a net worth above USD $500m) is often structured as a formalised independent business entity or, alternatively, as a cost centre embedded within a private operating company, with the goal of centralising services for the family. This operation is usually out of reach to only the super wealthy, so a Multi Family Office (MFO) will typically supply an outsourced, but extremely comprehensive solution to managing a family’s wealth and financial affairs. The Family Office will handle a myriad of issues including wealth advisory and investment services, data aggregation and performance reporting, corporate and family governance, accounting, tax and legal issues, estate planning, philanthropy, risk mitigation, IT security, family education, as well as integrated personal financial planning. As each family requires different solutions no mandate is ever the same, so each client has a bespoke solution created for them. A Family Office may also specialise in managing the wealth of multiple generations within a family and advising on inter-generational wealth transfers and the financial security of family members. For a select handful of global families, creating their own single family office may make sense in planning for the future. However, for the overwhelming majority, the administrative expenses, management concerns and compliance requirements swirling around the day-to-day operations of a single family office are astonishingly complex and utterly cost prohibitive. This has therefore given rise to the independent MFO model, of which Cavendish Family Office has modelled its services around. Finding the right MFO Designing and implementing an MFO to customise a family’s unique circumstances and strategic requirements will certainly involve thoughtful discussion, careful preparation and nuanced execution, including consideration of key threshold questions that should ultimately help to frame an earnest and honest conversation amongst members of the family:
  • Where is the family in the life cycle of wealth? (i.e. first-generation entrepreneurial wealth versus multi-generation established family fortune)
  • What is the family’s collective vision and game plan for the next 5, 10, 15 years and what is the family prepared to sacrifice in order to achieve this success?
  • What are the family’s special financial and personal goals and how do they align with one another?
  • Is the strategic objective to preserve family values or family assets or both?
  • Is the family genuinely aligned in its desire to implement a Family Office structure?
Experience reveals that a number of discreet indicators (perhaps better stated as “pain points”) may often prompt a family to take deliberate and immediate action towards adopting some variety of Family Office model. Alignment The family’s immediate financial horizon has become increasingly murky and uncertain, and family leaders have become overwhelmed with the details and financial minutiae required to manage increasingly tangled family matters and business operations, spurring a strong desire to achieve superior alignment between family advisors and family members. Framework The family wealth creator is considering alternative goals and benchmarks for the family business and requires a formal roadmap and aligned team in order to pivot successfully to the next stage. Strategy The family has multi-generational intentions and objectives, however it can no longer clearly and cogently articulate its long-term vision. Moreover, certain family members have moved in different and often incompatible directions from the strategic goals and aspirations originally embraced by the family. Family Cohesion Following a liquidity event or anticipated transfer of family wealth, a Family Office model can serve as a focal point of identification and cohesion for family members regarding any number of critical issues, including business exit planning and value acceleration considerations. Privacy and Confidentiality The overarching priority for the family has become to ensure absolute privacy and preserve strict confidentiality on all levels. Succession Planning The family has not selected a qualified successor and no clearly defined succession plan has yet to be considered. Wealth Preservation While the family has been traditionally focused on cost control, allocation, investment returns and dividend policy, wealth preservation is now becoming a rapidly growing priority owing to deep-seated concerns surrounding family cohesion and inevitable generational transitions. Governance Architecture Multi-generational family members are becoming increasingly alarmed that no formal governance architecture has been put into place to provide an effective and efficient operating structure by which to guide the family to the next level. Information Overload Critical family information has evolved into an eclectic amalgam of current and relevant, but also outdated and useless, information that is frequently impossible to decipher. The personal coordination of various investment managers, tax information and estate planning documentation has quite simply become overwhelming, chaotic and confused. Regulatory Regime The domestic and international tax, legal and regulatory regimes are constantly changing and more complex to manage, as the family’s social and business relationships similarly evolve to include other like-minded families around the world. Perils of group think A certain amount of insularity may begin to settle in, and a “group think” mind- set can emerge within a family. Consistently reaching out to solicit advice and new ideas should help to mitigate this risk. Desire for flexibility The Family Office journey requires a sustained commitment of time, energy and resources to the mission, which may reduce the family’s capability and bandwidth to pursue new business ventures or other opportunities. The family’s desire to maintain maximum flexibility may argue for pursuing a Family Office strategy. Evaluating the financial component A full-service Single Family Office can easily cost more than USD $1 million annually to operate, and in many instances may cost considerably more. The single largest components are consistently compensation and benefits, which together generally average around 60% of the total, followed by office overhead at 12%-15%. From a benchmarking perspective, Family Office costs are typically defined as a percentage of wealth (liquid and illiquid) and can vary widely depending on the nature of the wealth and the range of professional services required. A general rule of thumb is that annual costs will typically range between 50 and 150 basis points. A smaller Family Office will frequently come in at the higher end of the range because it has fewer economies of scale. Resources and related costs for a Single Family Office are both internal and external: Internal costs include staff compensation and benefits, training and education, premises and infrastructure upkeep, office operations and overhead, technology and cybersecurity, and in-house regulatory costs. External costs include all the services and functions required by the family that are not otherwise covered internally. Whether to house a specific family office function internally or externally will depend on a number of factors including economies of scale, relative need for control, and the degree of active management required on components of wealth that may be unique to the family, amongst other factors. A key additional consideration is the increased demand on free cash flow that a family office will require, which is in addition to funds required to cover the economically efficient operations. In this instance an MFO may negate a number of the economic disadvantages of an SFO, as an MFO is generally better positioned to spread the cost of investments over a larger asset base and achieve higher cost efficiencies. While a SFO can be established at a lower cost (assuming you have a net worth above USD $500m to justify it), its range will likely be limited to rudimentary services: administration, control of assets, consolidation and risk management. For families on the cusp, where this narrower scope may be problematic, the tailored services of a multi-disciplinary MFO may make more sense than a stand-alone SFO. A SFO by its nature is not as cost effective as an MFO (owing to its relative lack of scale), it will be called upon to revisit and re- evaluate its overall cost structure in order to maintain economically efficient operations. Conclusions Highly successful families and family businesses the world over face an increasingly diverse and distinctly challenging array of risks and opportunities in today’s hyper-connected global business environment. Entrepreneurial families clearly have unique needs and requirements in comparison to corporate business operations. Similar challenges confront Family Offices around the world. The breadth, scope and focus of a Family Office are as unique and personal as the family that creates it. While the primary functions of a Family Office are to centralise the management and preservation of the family fortune and to effect over time a financially astute and tax- efficient transfer of the family’s wealth, additional critical Family Office functions include family governance, estate planning, philanthropy, education and maintaining a critical complement to the core family business to the extent it continues to operate in family hands. Fashioning a successful Family Office is a business process requiring a clear vision, a realistic business plan, a thorough understanding of the resources available internally and externally and a granular roadmap by which to design, launch and operate. The decision whether to embed certain functions in your own Family Office, or outsource all or part of the functions to an MFO, can be as weighty as many of the decisions that led to creating the family’s wealth in the first place. It is always in the best interests of a family to seek out the broad experience and wise counsel of recognised experts and trusted advisors in the Family Office community as it evaluates the benefits and opportunities, as well as the challenges and drawbacks, of designing and implementing a Family Office structure. Article first published March 1, 2017. Mark Estcourt is CEO of Cavendish Family Office in London. For more information, see cavfo.com.

Lunch with Monaco Life: Francesco Grosoli

Business & Finance Louise Simpson -
[caption id="attachment_838" align="alignnone" width="567"]Francesco Grosoli, Barclays’ newly appointed Europe, Middle East and Africa Chief Executive Officer for Wealth and investment Management, shows Louise Simpson the colour of money over lunch Francesco Grosoli, Barclays’ newly appointed Europe, Middle East and Africa Chief Executive Officer for Wealth and investment Management, shows Louise Simpson the colour of money over lunch[/caption]

“This is a first for the principality,” says Francesco Grosoli.

We’re sitting in a light-infused boardroom in Barclays Monaco as Mr Grosoli tells me about his recent promotion over lunch. It’s the first time that a Monaco-bred-and-based professional has risen through the ranks of a global company to such a high level.

“Usually it’s the opposite,” he continues. “Top roles are recruited from abroad.”

Barclays is used to breaking the mould. Dating back to...

1690, it was arguably the first bank (still trading under the same name) to develop an international, multi-tasking mandate. It was also one of the first foreign institutions to set up in Monaco in the 1920s. Nowadays Barclays Monaco is a stable banking brand in an unstable market dogged by changes of ownership within the principality (including the recent sale of Coutts International to Union Bancaire Privée and the expected sale of Credit Suisse) and scandals across the European private-banking sector. Such uncertainty has helped to solidify Barclays’ reputation as a safe choice for the Anglo-Saxon community.

“We sell the Britishness of our organisation. We’re the bridge for our clients between the UK and the rest of the world. We work with those wanting less or more UK exposure (e.g. for real-estate/kids’ education/lifestyle reasons). We help international clients with our three main platforms in Monaco, Switzerland and Dubai.”

This golden triangle is at the heart of his international strategy as Mr Grosoli seeks to integrate the three businesses of Europe, Middle East and Africa into one streamlined EMEA organization.

Since his arrival at Barclays in 2007, Mr Grosoli has quadrupled the size of the business, quadrupled the revenues and multiplied the staff by 250%. He has repositioned the Monaco branch as one of the top four wealth managers in the region and as the largest investment house within the Monaco banking sector with over 1.5 billion euros in trading activity in 2015. During his tenure, he has also overseen a 16-month, top-to-bottom building renovation (that involved 220 phases of moving people around) and installed an in-house chef (in collaboration with the Fairmont Hotel) to cook for up to 25 clients per day. Mr Grosoli seems to have the Midas touch.

“My real passion is my job,” he says.

Our conversation is momentarily broken off as an assistant adorned with a Hermès scarf comes in to pass a message onto Mr Grosoli. As they speak, I gaze around the boardroom with its Damian Hirst crystal wall panels, across the polished model yacht pivoting our dining table and out the Belle-Époque windows towards the manicured casino garden terraces. I muse that everything about Barclays Monaco is impeccably groomed including its CEO.

Mr Grosoli’s ability to smooth things over is apparent as we touch upon the recent Libor-fixing scandal (which saw Barclays pay a £1.5 billion fine). Conduct risk moved to the top of Barclays’ agenda and regulations were introduced to tighten up the grey areas of banking. Mr Grosoli credits Prince Albert with furthering the trend towards transparency and for his work in helping to evolve the principality’s reputation.

“The dodginess of the principality is fading away.”

Over our main course of roasted sea bass, we turn to the subject of technological infrastructure. Mr Grosoli describes how the banking sector is keeping abreast of huge advances in digital technology at a time when it’s already drowning in newly-coined regulatory frameworks that slow down the service output. He admits that the limited time schedule to implement regulatory changes has presented a challenge and has highlighted the industry-wide lack of investment in the technological side of wealth management business over the last few decades.

“Our new generation of clients will need a high level of digital technology. Their day-to-day lives involve Amazon and Shazam and will soon involve Blippar. We have to respond to that.”

2016 presents another challenge for Mr Grosoli with the current tricky trading period. He talks of the importance of servicing clients closely through more challenging investment cycles.

“Some bankers just phone the clients when the performances are good. That’s too easy. You should call the client twice or three times more often in a bad period because the market cannot go up all the time.”

I feel sure that Mr Grosoli will rise to all these challenges. His chameleon-like adaptability stems perhaps from childhood. He was born in Padua in Italy to an opera-singer mother and an industrialist father who made his millions in the meat–processing business with the help of a lucrative contract with car-company Fiat as well as multinational contracts from China and Russia to Romania. In 1975, his family joined other Italians moving to Monaco for security reasons in the wake of multiple kidnappings by the notorious Italian paramilitary organization, the Red Brigade.

“The move was supposed to be for just a few years while waiting for the situation to resolve itself in Italy.”

A few years became four decades. From a shy eight-year-old boy who didn’t speak a word of French for his first three years in the principality, Mr Grosoli progressed through the Monegasque schooling system and finished his studies in economics at university in Nice. His banking career started at the bottom on an internship with BSI (at the time a small asset management company).  

“On my first morning, I was asked to go out and buy water from the supermarket and make photocopies.”

Mr Grosoli rose rapidly through the ranks helping to oversee the company’s transition from an asset management company into a bank from scratch. From BSI, he moved to Republic National Bank (that later became HSBC) where he was promoted to head of private banking. After his move to Barclays, Mr Grosoli retrieved the third floor of the Barclays building from BSI. With a twist of serendipity, his current desk is located just under his first private office at BSI.

As we delve into our mango-and-raspberry Carpaccio dessert, Mr Grosoli enlarges on his recipe for success in banking. While intellectual credentials open the door, he believes that the essential ingredients for interns are modesty, passion and hard work.

“When you start, don’t assume you know everything. You have zero experience and experience comes with work, work and work. You need to spend a lot of time at your desk. There’s no other recipe.”

We stretch our legs before coffee with a tour of the bank’s artworks by Monaco-born Benjamin Shine: the most striking is a Barclays Spread Eagle punctuated by global currencies made entirely of lacquered five-cent euro coins on a laser-cut aluminium base. Apart from euros, I wonder what makes Mr Grosoli tick.

“Of course I like cars, watches and other boys’ toys.”

His free time is spent with his two children and his Cuban wife. He enjoys family travel to the Maldives and Miami, but admits that his thirst for leisure travel has waned with the increase in his business travel (Mr Grosoli took 50 flights to and from London alone last year). He also enjoys playing Ipad games with his eight-year-old son, although he is conscious of the danger of children shutting themselves into this virtual reality.

“It’s very different from my childhood growing up with Pac-Man.”

Back in the boardroom, chocolates arrive with my macchiato. I notice that they’re Marcolini – my favorite Belgian chocolatier.

“He has an interesting story,” says Mr Grosoli. “He’s an Italian émigré who started in the business at the bottom and then made it all the way to the top.”

The same could be said for the remarkable Italian émigré sitting in front of me. 

Article first published March 2016.

[/ihc-hide-content]