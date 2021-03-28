28.5% of population now vaccinated

Sunday, March 28, 2021
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
Lifestyle & Wellbeing
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
21 Covid cases 26 Mar, 21 hospitalised, 8 in ICU, 85 home monitored, 2,052 recoveries, 28 deaths, 174 incidence rate, 10,829 people vaccinated
More than a thousand people were vaccinated in the Principality within the week, bringing the total number to 10,829 in Monaco.
The government revealed on Friday that 28.5% of Monaco’s population have now received their first vaccination against the coronavirus. That compares to 25.66% of the population the previous week.
Meanwhile, 79% of those vaccinated have also received their second jab.
The vaccination campaign has ramped up significantly in the second half of March, jumping from just 170 vaccinations in a week to over a thousand due to the arrival of additional vaccines.
With a population of just over 38,000, at this vaccination rate it will take another six months to inoculate all of the Monaco’s citizens. The government also plans to provide vaccinations to workers crossing the border into Monaco, which equates to around 40,000 additional people.
More than a thousand people were vaccinated in the Principality within the week, bringing the total number to 10,829 in Monaco.
Monaco’s National Council has joined world leaders and activists in condemning Turkey’s withdrawal from the landmark Istanbul Convention protecting women from violence.
16 French departments, including Monaco’s neighbour the Alpes-Maritimes, are under stricter measures for a month. The French say it’s not a lockdown… then what exactly is it?
An additional 1,125 people have been vaccinated in a week compared to just 176 the previous week, while Sunday saw no new positive cases of Covid-19 for the first time in three months.