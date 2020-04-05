Weather
The number of people officially infected with Covid-19 has risen to 66 in Monaco: 3 cured, 11 hospitalised, 2 in ICU

2nd Covid-19 death recorded in Monaco

2nd Covid-19 death recorded in Monaco

By Cassandra Tanti - April 5, 2020

A second person has died from Covid-19 in Monaco. Meanwhile, the Principality’s Minister of State has fully recovered from the virus.

The death was revealed on Saturday 4th April. “The Prince’s Government wishes to show the family of this person their full support during these trying times,” the government said in a statement. “This is a moment of great sadness which demonstrates the importance of remaining fully mobilised while respecting the health precaution rules laid down by the Prince’s Government.”

The government also confirmed two new positive cases of Covid-19 in the Principality, bringing the number of people affected by the coronavirus to 66. This includes three patients who are now cured – the last of which is the Minister of State, Serge Telle, who was diagnosed on 16th March. According to health authorities, 11 people remain hospitalised, and two of these are in intensive care.

Only patients with severe symptoms of Covid-19 are hospitalised in Monaco, while people with few symptoms are advised to confine themselves at home while being followed medically. To date, 108 patients are being monitored by the appropriate health units.

 

 

