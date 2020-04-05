2nd Covid-19 death recorded in Monaco

Sunday, April 5, 2020
The number of people officially infected with Covid-19 has risen to 66 in Monaco: 3 cured, 11 hospitalised, 2 in ICU
A second person has died from Covid-19 in Monaco. Meanwhile, the Principality’s Minister of State has fully recovered from the virus.
The death was revealed on Saturday 4th April. “The Prince’s Government wishes to show the family of this person their full support during these trying times,” the government said in a statement. “This is a moment of great sadness which demonstrates the importance of remaining fully mobilised while respecting the health precaution rules laid down by the Prince’s Government.”
The government also confirmed two new positive cases of Covid-19 in the Principality, bringing the number of people affected by the coronavirus to 66. This includes three patients who are now cured – the last of which is the Minister of State, Serge Telle, who was diagnosed on 16th March. According to health authorities, 11 people remain hospitalised, and two of these are in intensive care.
Only patients with severe symptoms of Covid-19 are hospitalised in Monaco, while people with few symptoms are advised to confine themselves at home while being followed medically. To date, 108 patients are being monitored by the appropriate health units.
Now more than ever, health is at the forefront of everyone’s minds. On 7th April, we have an opportunity to thank the nurses and midwives of the Principality during World Health Day 2020.
Monaco’s support workers caring for the most vulnerable in the community are making heroic efforts to maintain vital ties to the elderly and disabled, whilst trying to remain safe themselves during the crisis.
Since confinement began on 18th March, the Monaco police force has made 11,000 traffic checks on drivers entering the Principality.
It was this time last year when Sonia Irvine first announced to Monaco Life her newest project, Amber Summer, a place to relax where “You can come in your beachwear and have a casual drink, or bite to eat before heading out at midnight to the clubs and return for breakfast.”
Amber Summer returns for its second season at the Meridian Beach Plaza from June 8 and continues until September 30, offering a pop-up lounge, restaurant and cocktail bar and “a summer of fun”.
Described by its organisers as a favourite haunt of celebrities and Formula 1 drivers, Amber Summer provides free entrance all summer long, signature cocktails “made by the cèmer of the Mediterranean’s mixologists, delicious fusion cuisine and live DJ sets every day from 7 pm until 7 am.”
This year the venue has added a new restaurant space and promises creative, tailored and cosmopolitan menus. More information can be found on their website.
Article first published May 1, 2017.