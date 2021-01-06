Weather
1 ° C
1°C
Thursday, January 7, 2021

Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

31 new Covid cases on 6 Jan. brings total to 978: 15 hospitalised: 3 resident + 8 in ICU: 4 resident, 128 home monitored, 773 recoveries, 4 deaths

2nd round of vaccinations targets over 65s

2nd round of vaccinations targets over 65s

By Cassandra Tanti - January 6, 2021

The vaccine rollout is being accelerated amid a worrying rise in Covid cases in the Principality. It comes as a second vaccine – Moderna – has just been authorised for use in Europe.   

During a press conference on Tuesday, Minister of State Pierre Dartout outlined the government’s vaccination plan, which kicked off on 31st December in nursing homes and swiftly expanded to include everyone over the age of 75.

The minister of state said that “vaccinations will continue at an accelerated pace in the coming days, with the population aged over 65 invited by mail to come forward. Health personnel will also be called upon as a priority.”

Vaccinations for the general public are being administered at the Espace Léo Ferré.

Meanwhile, the European Union’s medicines agency gave the green light Wednesday to Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine, a decision that gives the 27-nation bloc – and Monaco – a second vaccine to use in the desperate battle to tame the virus rampaging across the continent.

The approval recommendation by the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) human medicines committee must now be rubber-stamped by the EU’s executive commission.

The EMA has already approved a coronavirus vaccine made by American drugmaker Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech, which is being administered in the Principality. Both vaccines require giving people two shots.

 

Photo by Cassandra Tanti for Monaco Life, all rights reserved

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleBoris Hermann takes on Cape Horn

Editors pics

December 31, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Strict restaurant rules from 2nd January

People will have to prove they are either a Monaco resident, or are working or staying in the Principality, in order to dine at local restaurants from Saturday.

0
December 14, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

‘Tis the season…

Faced with a possible blowout in Covid cases when holiday travellers return to Monaco, the government is offering free PCR tests without prescription to boost screening.

0
December 11, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Pzifer-BioNTech vaccine set for January/February

Minister of State Pierre Dartout has revealed during a National Council assembly that the public can expect the first of three Covid vaccines to be rolled out in Monaco next month.

0
December 4, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Beautiful, ethical, organic, local

SBM’s signature festive cake this year is the Honey Flower, a stunning celebration of local ingredients prepared by the Principality’s finest pastry chefs.

0

daily

January 6, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

2nd round of vaccinations targets over 65s

Cassandra Tanti

The vaccine rollout is being accelerated amid a worrying rise in Covid cases in the Principality. It comes as a second vaccine – Moderna – has just been authorised for use in Europe.

0
January 1, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Oldest volunteer first to be vaccinated

Cassandra Tanti

A 94-year-old woman has become the first person to be vaccinated against Covid-19 in the Principality.

0
December 31, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Strict restaurant rules from 2nd January

Stephanie Horsman

People will have to prove they are either a Monaco resident, or are working or staying in the Principality, in order to dine at local restaurants from Saturday.

0
December 31, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Vaccination campaign kicks off on last day of 2020

Stephanie Horsman

Just as the number of Covid cases has begun to rise sharply in Monaco, the much-anticipated BioNTech vaccine has arrived and inoculation has begun at aged care homes.

0
MORE STORIES

Beaches reopening on “case by case” basis

Beaches in Nice and Cannes will reopen from this weekend, and more are expected to follow throughout the Alpes-Maritimes region.

Covid situation “contained” to less than 10%

The rapid increase in Covid cases in Monaco is primarily a result of increased testing, says the government, and only 7% of people screened for the virus are returning positive results.