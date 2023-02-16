3,000 security jobs at the Paris Olympics up for grabs

As we inch closer to the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics, organisers are on the hunt for 3,000 student candidates to fill security positions, with perks like paid training being part of the deal.

Having ‘security agent at the 2024 Olympic Games’ on a CV would certainly make a person stand out, and for 3,000 lucky student candidates, that is exactly what they will have.

Organisers of the Olympic and Paralympic Games are recruiting security officers to carry out access controls and general safety posts at Olympic sites, including the Olympic village, media centres and VIP areas.

Applicants must follow a 106-hour paid training course offered by the Pôle Emploi, consisting of two weeks of face-to-face study and a third week of remote training. Completion of the course allows the applicant to obtain a professional card valid until October 2025, which is required for security agents working at events of more than 300 people.

Being part of the biggest event ever organised in France – an estimated 15 million spectators will flood the city – comes with some perks. In addition to the free training, selected candidates will have access to the Games and be able to witness this once-in-a-lifetime event from the inside.

Additionally, after the Olympics are over, the professional card will still be valid for more than a year, opening the door to other security-related opportunities at sporting matches, concerts and festivals.

For more information or to sign up for the course visit here.

Photo source: Unsplash