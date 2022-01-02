Weather
7 ° C
7°C
Sunday, January 2, 2022

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

43 Covid cases +1 death 1 Jan, 29 hospitalised - 11 res, 5 in ICU - 1 res, 407 home monitored, 4,690 recoveries, 39 deaths, 938 incidence rate, 66.7% vaccinated

Monaco records 39th Covid victim

Monaco records 39th Covid victim

By Cassandra Tanti - January 2, 2022

The Principality has unfortunately marked the start of the new year with the death of a 73-year-old resident.

Although the Covid-19 pandemic began in early 2020, only three patients died of the virus that year. The vast majority of sufferers, 35, succumbed to Covid in the year 2021.

And the year 2022 did not start off on the best foot either, with the death of another resident, a 73-year-old, on the 1st January.

In announcing the fatality, the Monaco government reiterated its message to the people of the Principality: “To date, the vaccine is the most effective solution to protect oneself and others. Vaccination is available free of charge for Monegasques and residents.”

All patients in the ICU are unvaccinated.

As of 1st January, 29 people are being treated at the Princess Grace Hospital, 11 of whom are residents, while five other patients, including one residents, are in critical care in the ICU.

The Home Monitoring Centre is caring for 407 additional Covid-positive residents.

So far, 4,690 citizens and residents of Monaco have recovered from Covid-19 since the pandemic began.

 

 

shares
SHARE
Sign up to our newsletter
Previous article“We owe it to our society”, Prince calls for solidarity in 2022

Editors pics

December 29, 2021 | Local News

It’s almost sales time

The January sales are fast approaching, giving bargain hunters a chance to nab great deals on coveted items that didn’t quite make it under the tree this year.

0
December 29, 2021 | Business & Finance

Minister of State “doing well” after testing positive for Covid

Monaco’s Minister of State Pierre Dartout and several members of his family have tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from vacation in the Alps.

0
December 29, 2021 | Local News

Opinion: AS Monaco mid-season review

Despite a difficult start to the season, Nico Kovac’s men are still fighting on all fronts, and the second act holds much promise.

0
December 22, 2021 | Local News

Tickets now on sale for new Wizz Air routes

Hungarian airline company Wizz Air has announced four new routes from Nice Côte d’Azur Airport, including two new destinations, for the upcoming year.

0

daily

January 2, 2022 | Local News

Monaco records 39th Covid victim

Cassandra Tanti

The Principality has unfortunately marked the start of the new year with the death of a 73-year-old resident.

0
January 2, 2022 | Local News

“We owe it to our society”, Prince calls for solidarity in 2022

Cassandra Tanti

In delivering his annual New Year’s Eve speech, Prince Albert has told the people of Monaco that, through solidarity, “2022 will be another step forward on the path to a fairer and more humane pre-pandemic world”.

0
December 31, 2021 | Local News

‘Tremblings’ at the NMNM

Cassandra Tanti

The Nouveau Musée National de Monaco’s new exhibition is bringing together a selection of works collected over the past decade by recently retired Museum Director Marie-Claude Beaud.

0
December 31, 2021 | Local News

Shock as Kovac and Monaco part ways

Luke Entwistle

Although not officially confirmed by the club, Nico Kovac was relieved of his duties as manager of AS Monaco on Thursday night, and a list of potential successors has already been drawn up.

0
MORE STORIES

Mega-yacht, Mega-mess: ISM students clean up port

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_5648" align="alignnone" width="706"]IUM Students with Kate Powers, owner of Stars’n’Bars ISM Students with Kate Powers, owner of Stars’n’Bars[/caption] On Sunday, October 2, volunteers from the International School of Monaco joined forces with Stars’n’Bars to help to clean up the port following the Monaco Yacht show. The group collected “abandoned” plastic bottles, food wrapping, metal packaging, bubble wrap and papers for disposal in the Yellow Trash Bin provided by the SMA (Société Monégasque d'Assainissement). With its strategic port location, Stars’n’Bars initiated this operation to take effect as soon as possible after the 4-day event to keep litter from falling into the sea, creating pollution and endangering sea life. ISM students donated their spare time as part of the school’s community service program and in support of Stars’n’Bars Eco-Hub campaign to raise awareness about recycling and to develop eco-friendly habits. At a press conference last month, Mme Marie-Pierre Gramaglia, Minister of Public Works, the Environment and Urban Development, launched the “A bag for life” initiative stating, “There are 250 billion plastics bags in the Mediterranean sea, and each bag takes 450 years to decompose.”

Montecarlo Automobiles launches two new prototypes

Business & Finance Cassandra Tanti -
Two sleek prototypes by Montecarlo Automobiles made their world-premiere during the Monaco Yacht Show marking the rebirth of the brand, with a new president and CEO at the helm.