428 children’s lives saved

Thursday, March 12, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
Monaco's 2nd case of Covid-19 has been confirmed, as authorities track patient's movements and contacts of the past few days
The National Council is asking the government to introduce additional measures to protect the Principality and its economy amid the Covid-19 epidemic.
The Monaco Humanitarian Collective released their 2019 report with some sunny news, particularly important in these dark times.
As more Uber-type drivers flaunt the law, Monaco has reacted with measures to protect the legitimate taxis of the Principality.
In the past weeks, Monaco has had the pleasure of welcoming seven new ambassadors and the appointment of a new general delegate of Quebec.