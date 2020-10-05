Weather
News

Breaking News

1 new case of Covid-19 on 3 Oct. in Monaco brings total to 222: 6 hospitalised - 4 residents, 30 home monitored, 188 healed, 1 resident death

Conference centre launches new TV studio

By Cassandra Tanti - October 5, 2020

The Grimaldi Forum Monaco has created a hybrid TV studio and webinar facility to complete its offering of events combining face-to-face with virtual participation.

While the events sector is going through major upheavals linked to the issues of health security and social distancing, the Grimaldi Forum Monaco is adapting. Last week, it launched its new hybrid studio with a permanent, modular and evolving platform for the organisation of TV shows and webinars. The first webinar took place on 25th September during which 200 participants from all over the world were able to interact with the speakers via a chat broadcast from the platform.

Located in the Le Guelfe space, which occupies more than 600m2 on the second floor of the Principality’s convention and cultural centre, the fully-equipped permanent studio is designed in such a way as to enhance the traditional webinar that an organiser can offer to participants who cannot be physically present at an event.

Covering an area of 50 m2, it is fitted with a lighting rig and three turret cameras, a 12m x 2.5m “green screen”, a recording control room and a modular platform with three possible configuration.

The “GFM-created” set is supported by a full team which will be in charge of the video, sound and lighting control rooms at the edge of the set.

The virtual streams can be sent to different platforms, from the dedicated website to social networks. Logistical support is also offered as an option: before going live with a turnkey registration tool, during the live event with several options of interactivity with the public, and after the live event with the delivery of videos made in post-production.

After receiving the Monaco Safe label which guarantees the organisation of an event at the GFM under the best conditions, the Principality’s conference and cultural centre now has a full range of services with innovative event solutions that combine face-to-face with virtual participation.

Picture © Grimaldi Forum Monaco 2020. TV news platform version with the equipment mounted high up. From left to right: C.Bricout – Events Manager,  M.H. Ballestri – Director of Events,  S.Biancheri – Director-General, D.Rubrecht – Communications Director.

 

 

 

