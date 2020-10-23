New underwater exhibition

Friday, October 23, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
8 new cases of Covid-19 on 21 Oct. brings total to 281: 8 hospitalised - 3 resident, 5 in ICU - 3 resident, 42 home monitored, 233 healed, 1 resident death
A new exhibition featuring the latest works by innovative undersea photographer Olivier Jude entitled Profondeurs (Depths) is now on show at the Maison de France.
Photo © Olivier Jude
Pierre Casiraghi will see his German racing partner Boris Hermann skippering the first Monegasque yacht to participate in the Vendée Globe, a gruelling round-the-world sailing race.
The Monaco Business Expo’s 8th annual event will be held on Tuesday at the Auditorium Rainier III, enlightening entrepreneurs on the specifics of doing business in the Principality.
The MEB has taken stock of a difficult year at its annual General Assembly meeting and discussed how it plans to help with economic recovery.
A new exhibition featuring the latest works by innovative undersea photographer Olivier Jude entitled Profondeurs (Depths) is now on show at the Maison de France.