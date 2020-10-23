New underwater exhibition

READ ALSO

The newly-formed Monaco Association of Latin America (AMLA) welcomed 37 children to its successful Christmas tree workshop on December 19 at Twiga. The youngsters, aged two and seven, assembled six different types of Christmas ornaments with the help of their parents and AMLA volunteers. Santa Claus then arrived to call on stage each child by name to hand over a certificate, a medal and a goody bag. Each child hung his or her ornament on the Christmas tree. The event ended with a Zumba class for big and small with Latin American songs, given by the Colombian AMLA representative. This Christmas tree is now standing in the Princesse Grace Hospital ward for children with paediatric emergencies.AMLA thanked the young participants for their excellent work and their generous parents for their collaboration and support, with a special thank you to those who closely collaborated on making this event possible: Petra Bungert, Workshop Creative Director; the Théâtre des Muses for providing the Santa Claus; Albert Braquetti; the Princess Grace Hospital, Madame Berlioz and Madame Seneque for approving and receiving the Christmas tree; and Destinazur for transporting the tree at no charge. The €300 raised has been donated to the Richmond Global Health Alliance to help fund their project in aid for chronically ill children in Nicaragua.https://monacolife.net/christmas-wishes-from-prince-jacques-and-princess-gabriella-of-monaco/