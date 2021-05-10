MonacoTech forms new partnership

MonacoTech has signed another collaborative deal designed to boost opportunities for its start-ups, this time with the APUI incubator at IMT Lille Douai which has a particular focus on sustainable development.

Director of MonacoTech Lionel Galfré and IMT Lille Douai representative Dominique Gatto signed the Memorandum of Understanding at the recent Ever Monaco event.

According to MonacoTech, the Principality’s state-run incubator, the agreement illustrates a shared vision based on common values ​​of innovation and aims to develop the creation and support of innovative companies with high growth potential within the two territories.

In particular, the agreement will promote the emergence of companies in the areas of sustainability, cleantech, smart buildings and sustainable cities.

The collaboration will allow start-ups to benefit from the networks of the two incubators, to increase opportunities and strengthen their competitive advantage through meetings with key players in the ecosystem.

The partnership also aims to seek possible synergies between the different start-ups and give them an opportunity to test their products in another market.

“This collaboration with the APUI incubator is fully in line with our strategy and our desire to offer promoters of projects supported by MonacoTech an opening to other markets and ecosystems abroad,” says Lionel Galfré, Director of MonacoTech. “With APUI associated with our incubator, start-ups will benefit from numerous contacts and will also be able to rely on a network favourable to their development.”

APUI is part of the Institut Mines-Télécom (IMT) network of incubators, and the first Rev3-referenced incubator in the Hauts-de-France region, France. It is aimed at any project leader wishing to create an innovative company in IMT Lille Douai’s areas of expertise and at the crossroads of ecological transition, digital sciences and engineering sciences: Industry 4.0, Smart Building and Smart City.

This expertise allows project leaders to have access to the technical resources of IMT Lille Douai, including assistance from the Research Centre and technical services, and support for student engineers from the school.

“IMT Lille Douai is part of the values ​​of MonacoTech,” said Jean-Christophe Baudez, Director of Research and Innovation at IMT Lille Douai. “Our collaboration is therefore logical and representative of the stated excellence of the two structures in their mission of economic development. It is part of our desire to open up various horizons and connections with different territories to our start-ups.”