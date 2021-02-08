Weather
7 ° C
7°C
Tuesday, February 9, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

10 new Covid cases on 8 Feb. brings total to 1,665: 59 hospitalised: 34 resident + 11 in ICU: 7 resident, 140 home monitored, 1,403 recoveries, 20 deaths

#8MarsMonaco to honour heroines of Covid

#8MarsMonaco to honour heroines of Covid

By Cassandra Tanti - February 8, 2021

The Principality will mark International Women’s Rights Day this year by honouring the females who have been working at the frontline of Monaco’s fight against Covid-19.

On Monday, exactly one month before its annual #8MarsMonaco campaign, the Women’s Rights Committee announced that International Women’s Rights Day 2021 will take on a special theme.

The campaign will highlight the heroines on the frontline since the lockdown of March 2020.

“A year after the first confinement, it seemed obvious to me to thank these women in the shadows who worked for the general interest,” said Céline Cottalorda, Interministerial Delegate for Women’s Rights.

Artist Anthony Alberti, alias Mr OneTeas, has again produced a series of photographic portraits which will be presented at the entrances to the Principality, on the Rock, and in the Fontvieille shopping mall.

Meanwhile, due to constraints surrounding the pandemic, the works at the Ministry of State will be inaugurated via a video broadcast on the committee’s social networks and on the government communication channel Monaco Info from 8th March, giving the public an opportunity to discover all of the works on display throughout the city.

 

Photo by Michael Alesi for the Government Communication Department

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleExciting new exhibition comes to NMNM
Next articleSaying goodbye to Jean-Marc Giraldi

Editors pics

February 6, 2021 | Local News

Welcome Monaco One

Monaco’s new fast shuttle between Ventimiglia and Port Hercule has arrived in the Principality ahead of its official launch in March.

0
February 2, 2021 | Local News

Explained: new rules on travelling to France

The National Council is fighting a new restriction that forces Monaco residents travelling beyond 30 kilometres from their home to produce a negative PCR test to French authorities.

0
February 1, 2021 | Business & Finance

What impact has Covid had on Monaco’s property market?

Real estate sales and prices were down in 2020, not a huge surprise in a year that saw nearly every sector of the economy hit by Covid. But it wasn’t nearly as bad as it could have been.

0
January 28, 2021 | Local News

Herrmann’s heartbreak ahead of 4th place finish

Boris Herrmann of the Seaexplorer-Yacht Club de Monaco has secured 4th in the Vendée Globe, but it wasn’t before a freak accident with a fishing ship left him limping back to port.

0

daily

February 8, 2021 | Local News

Saying goodbye to Jean-Marc Giraldi

Stephanie Horsman

Prince Albert has joined friends, family and colleagues of Jean-Marc Giraldi for a fitting send-off at the Yacht Club of Monaco.

0
February 8, 2021 | Local News

#8MarsMonaco to honour heroines of Covid

Cassandra Tanti

The Principality will mark International Women's Rights Day this year by honouring the females who have been working at the frontline of Monaco’s fight against Covid-19.

0
February 8, 2021 | Local News

Exciting new exhibition comes to NMNM

Stephanie Horsman

A new exhibition by renowned Japanese artist Shimabuku is bringing a touch of the East to the Principality with 'The 165 Metre Mermaid and Other Stories' at the New National Museum.

0
February 8, 2021 | Local News

AS Monaco rack up another victory

Stephanie Horsman

AS Monaco saw their seventh straight victory when they faced off against Nîmes Olympique on Sunday night, but it was no walk in the park as both sides fought hard for their goals.

0
MORE STORIES

MarineMax acquires Fraser

US broker MarineMax has acquired Fraser Yachts from the Italian-based Azimut/Benetti Group, boosting Fraser’s position in the North American market.

AS Monaco back on good form

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_21826" align="alignnone" width="960"]Photo: Facebook AS Monaco Photo: Facebook AS Monaco[/caption] Following AS Monaco’s disastrous 4-0 defeat away to Nice on September 9, the reigning French League Champions bounced back on Saturday, September 16, with a 3-0 win at home to Strasbourg. Radomel Falcao was the undoubted star of the show, scoring two of the three goals and setting up the third. The Columbian striker delivered a cross for Lopes to score from close range, giving Monaco a lead of 1-0 with less than a minute to spare until the half-time whistle. Falcao was well within his comfort zone in the second half, his second goal coming with 24 minutes still to spare, and once again proving that the highly-publicised loss of Kylian Mbappe to PSG is by no means the end of the Monaco story this season. The team’s return to form had started on Wednesday, September 13, when Monaco held visitors Leipzig to a 1-1 draw in a UEFA Champions League game. The home side was credited with a strong defence, and Diego Benaglio, Monaco’s goalkeeper who was signed to a three-year deal, was happy the way things turned out: “We knew they would press us and make it a high-tempo game. I think a draw was a fair result,” he said after the game. Monaco’s next game will be away to Lille on Friday, September 22. Kick-off is at 7:45 pm.

READ ALSO 

Monaco rebuilds with new young talent

   