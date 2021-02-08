8MarsMonaco to honour heroines of Covid

The Principality will mark International Women’s Rights Day this year by honouring the females who have been working at the frontline of Monaco’s fight against Covid-19.

On Monday, exactly one month before its annual #8MarsMonaco campaign, the Women’s Rights Committee announced that International Women’s Rights Day 2021 will take on a special theme.

The campaign will highlight the heroines on the frontline since the lockdown of March 2020.

“A year after the first confinement, it seemed obvious to me to thank these women in the shadows who worked for the general interest,” said Céline Cottalorda, Interministerial Delegate for Women’s Rights.

Artist Anthony Alberti, alias Mr OneTeas, has again produced a series of photographic portraits which will be presented at the entrances to the Principality, on the Rock, and in the Fontvieille shopping mall.

Meanwhile, due to constraints surrounding the pandemic, the works at the Ministry of State will be inaugurated via a video broadcast on the committee’s social networks and on the government communication channel Monaco Info from 8th March, giving the public an opportunity to discover all of the works on display throughout the city.

Photo by Michael Alesi for the Government Communication Department