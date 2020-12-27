8th Cultural Associations Forum

Around 40 Monegasque associations will come together in June for the Cultural Associations Forum, highlighting the important role they play in forming Monaco’s cultural fabric.

It was announced on Monday that the Department of Cultural Affairs will organise the 8th edition of the Cultural Associations Forum on Saturday 5th and Sunday 6th June 2021 at the Rainier III Auditorium.

The event takes place every two years, giving around 40 associations an opportunity to present themselves and highlight their activities in the Principality.

As in previous editions, each participating association will have a stand and offer the public, under certain conditions, a short demonstration on a stage specially set up for the occasion.

Associations wishing to participate can contact the Department of Cultural Affairs (Tel: 98.98.83.03 – infodac@gouv.mc) before 16th January 2021. According to the government, the number of participants is limited and responses will be processed in order of arrival.