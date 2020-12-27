8th Cultural Associations Forum

Sunday, December 27, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
8 new Covid cases on 26 Dec. brings total to 797: 6 hospitalised, 4 resident + 1 resident in ICU, 70 home monitored, 673 recoveries, 3 deaths
Around 40 Monegasque associations will come together in June for the Cultural Associations Forum, highlighting the important role they play in forming Monaco’s cultural fabric.
It was announced on Monday that the Department of Cultural Affairs will organise the 8th edition of the Cultural Associations Forum on Saturday 5th and Sunday 6th June 2021 at the Rainier III Auditorium.
The event takes place every two years, giving around 40 associations an opportunity to present themselves and highlight their activities in the Principality.
As in previous editions, each participating association will have a stand and offer the public, under certain conditions, a short demonstration on a stage specially set up for the occasion.
Associations wishing to participate can contact the Department of Cultural Affairs (Tel: 98.98.83.03 – infodac@gouv.mc) before 16th January 2021. According to the government, the number of participants is limited and responses will be processed in order of arrival.
Around 40 Monegasque associations will come together in June for the Cultural Associations Forum, highlighting the important role they play in forming Monaco’s cultural fabric.
Circus meets cabaret in Bohemia, the new show coming to the Principality in January in a co-production by 8 Stars Monaco and The Black Cat Cabaret.
Come 1st January, pets holding European Union passports from the United Kingdom will no longer be valid. So, what are new rules for travelling with animals in the post-Brexit period?
New research from Barclays Private Bank shows that the next generation of HNW women are set to change family and banking dynamics as their share of global wealth steadily increases.