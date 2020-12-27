Weather
News

Breaking News

8 new Covid cases on 26 Dec. brings total to 797: 6 hospitalised, 4 resident + 1 resident in ICU, 70 home monitored, 673 recoveries, 3 deaths

8th Cultural Associations Forum

8th Cultural Associations Forum

By Cassandra Tanti - December 27, 2020

Around 40 Monegasque associations will come together in June for the Cultural Associations Forum, highlighting the important role they play in forming Monaco’s cultural fabric.

It was announced on Monday that the Department of Cultural Affairs will organise the 8th edition of the Cultural Associations Forum on Saturday 5th and Sunday 6th June 2021 at the Rainier III Auditorium.

The event takes place every two years, giving around 40 associations an opportunity to present themselves and highlight their activities in the Principality.

As in previous editions, each participating association will have a stand and offer the public, under certain conditions, a short demonstration on a stage specially set up for the occasion.

Associations wishing to participate can contact the Department of Cultural Affairs (Tel: 98.98.83.03 – infodac@gouv.mc) before 16th January 2021. According to the government, the number of participants is limited and responses will be processed in order of arrival.

 

 

 

 

Editors pics

December 22, 2020 | Culture

Interview: Gallerist Adriano Ribolzi

From establishing Monaco’s first international gallery to the “golden era” of the 70s and 80s, Adriano Ribolzi shares his story with Monaco Life on the 100th anniversary of Maison Ribolzi.

0
December 18, 2020 | Culture

Exclusive: Inside Prince Albert’s extravagant fundraising gala

Monaco Life goes behind the scenes of the Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health to discover what it takes to put together the largest, most spectacular fundraising event in the Principality.

0
December 16, 2020 | Local News

Prince boosts emissions target by 5%

Monaco has just upped the ante in the fight against global warming, with Prince Albert raising the Principality’s target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to 55% come the year 2030.  

0
December 16, 2020 | Local News

Watch auction to benefit water initiatives

One Drop and the Prince Albert Foundation can add over €1.7 million to their charity coffers after a wildly successful watch auction in New York fetched some astounding prices.

0

December 27, 2020 | Local News

8th Cultural Associations Forum

Cassandra Tanti

Around 40 Monegasque associations will come together in June for the Cultural Associations Forum, highlighting the important role they play in forming Monaco’s cultural fabric.

0
December 26, 2020 | Local News

Bohemia comes to Monaco

Stephanie Horsman

Circus meets cabaret in Bohemia, the new show coming to the Principality in January in a co-production by 8 Stars Monaco and The Black Cat Cabaret.

0
December 25, 2020 | Local News

Fido and Fluffy no longer EU citizens after Brexit

Stephanie Horsman

Come 1st January, pets holding European Union passports from the United Kingdom will no longer be valid. So, what are new rules for travelling with animals in the post-Brexit period?

0
December 25, 2020 | Local News

Overcoming gender bias in financial system

Barclays

New research from Barclays Private Bank shows that the next generation of HNW women are set to change family and banking dynamics as their share of global wealth steadily increases.

0
