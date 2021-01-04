Weather
10 new Covid cases on 4 Jan. brings total to 917: 17 hospitalised: 7 resident + 4 in ICU: 2 resident, 95 home monitored, 743 recoveries, 4 deaths

92-year-old becomes 4th Covid victim

By Stephanie Horsman - January 4, 2021

Monaco has announced the country’s fourth Covid-related death of a patient at Princess Grace Hospital, the first since mid-November.

In its daily Covid count on Sunday, the government revealed that a 92-year-old Monaco resident had died on Saturday evening from the Covid-19 virus. The as-yet-unnamed person had tested positive for the virus last week and had been hospitalised at the Princess Grace Hospital. This is the first coronavirus-related death in the Principality since November, and the fourth total for the country.

“The Princely Government has been informed that a 92-year-old resident person who tested positive for Covid-19 last week and hospitalised sadly died overnight at the CHPG,” the government said in a statement. “In these moments of pain for the Principality, the thoughts of the government accompany (the victim’s) family and relatives in this ordeal by assuring them of its support.”

Six new cases were revealed on the 3rd of January, bringing the current total to 907 people who have tested positive for the virus. There are 19 patients currently in hospital in Monaco, eight of whom are residents, and two who are being treated in intensive care. 733 people have recovered from the virus and 108 are currently being followed by the Home Monitoring Centre, which looks after patients with few or mild symptoms who are self-isolating at home. 

 

