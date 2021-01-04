92-year-old becomes 4th Covid victim

With over 750 attendees, Amber Lounge threw its support behind Sir Jackie Stewart’s foundation during its annual Charity Fashion Show on Friday, May 25, ahead of the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix. With 15 years of spectacular non-stop entertainment to celebrate, the official opening of Amber Lounge Monaco 2018 kicked off with U*NITE. The night of fashion, music and motorsport, powered by the Grammy-nominated singer songwriter Justin Jesso, whose latest hit “Stargazing” with music producer Kygo has already had over 550 million streams on radio and gone multiplatinum around the world; and Bakermat, a Dutch DJ and music producer. In the presence of Prince Albert, Gareth Wittstock and his wife, Princess Alexandra of Hanover, Louis Ducruet and his fiancée, Game of Thrones' Liam Cunningham and Kit Harington, the evening raised an impressive amount for Race Against Dementia, a charity with the mission to fund breakthrough and innovative dementia research launched by famous Formula 1 driver Sir Jackie Stewart, whose wife of 54 years, Helen, has recently been diagnosed as suffering from the degenerative brain disease. With the silent auction still open, the final amount will be confirmed in the coming week. READ ALSO https://monacolife.net/amber-lounge-sonia-irvines-winning-formula