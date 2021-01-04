92-year-old becomes 4th Covid victim

Tuesday, January 5, 2021
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
10 new Covid cases on 4 Jan. brings total to 917: 17 hospitalised: 7 resident + 4 in ICU: 2 resident, 95 home monitored, 743 recoveries, 4 deaths
World Rugby has confirmed the repechage tournament for the Tokyo Olympic Games will take place in Monaco on 19th to 20th June, 2021.
Monaco has announced the country’s fourth Covid-related death of a patient at Princess Grace Hospital, the first since mid-November.
Since 2nd January, the French Riviera has been under a strict new curfew, with all shops ordered to close and people told to head home by 6pm the latest.
There will be a dozen points located throughout the Principality where people can drop off their real Christmas trees again this year for authorities to turn into compost.
With 15 years of spectacular non-stop entertainment to celebrate, the official opening of Amber Lounge Monaco 2018 kicked off with U*NITE. The night of fashion, music and motorsport, powered by the Grammy-nominated singer songwriter Justin Jesso, whose latest hit “Stargazing” with music producer Kygo has already had over 550 million streams on radio and gone multiplatinum around the world; and Bakermat, a Dutch DJ and music producer.
In the presence of Prince Albert, Gareth Wittstock and his wife, Princess Alexandra of Hanover, Louis Ducruet and his fiancée, Game of Thrones' Liam Cunningham and Kit Harington, the evening raised an impressive amount for Race Against Dementia, a charity with the mission to fund breakthrough and innovative dementia research launched by famous Formula 1 driver Sir Jackie Stewart, whose wife of 54 years, Helen, has recently been diagnosed as suffering from the degenerative brain disease.
With the silent auction still open, the final amount will be confirmed in the coming week.