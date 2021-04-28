Weather
16 ° C
16°C
11°C
Light Cloud
Wednesday, April 28, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

3 Covid cases 27 Apr, 10 hospitalised, 2 in ICU, 35 home monitored, 2,338 recoveries, 32 deaths, 86 incidence rate, 33% population vaccinated

9,300 workers now using Klaxit in Monaco

9,300 workers now using Klaxit in Monaco

By Stephanie Horsman - April 28, 2021

The Mairie has announced that municipal workers will now be using the French carpooling app Klaxit, a further boost to the government’s attempts to reduce traffic in the Principality.

First introduced in September 2020, Operation Klaxit Monaco provides government funding of 100% for carpooling trips under 30 kilometres for three months.

The Klaxit app has been a great success in France, boasting two million trips each day.

In the Principality, the project is being jointly carried out by the Mission for Energy Transition, the Department of Foresight, Urban Planning and Mobility, and the Department of Digital Services. It is part of the policies put forth by the government aiming to reduce vehicle traffic in Monaco by 20% by 2030, bringing density down to 1990 levels.

Klaxit complements the government’s push to develop public transport, use shared mobility, and apply other “soft” modes such as walking or biking.

As an incentive for the drivers, they get paid for their efforts.

“The driver gets 10 cents per kilometre and per passenger,” explained Georges Gambarini, head of the Smart City program within the Digital Services Department.

“Regarding payment, Klaxit guarantees the driver at least €1.50 per trip,” added Julien Honnart, CEO and Founder of Klaxit. “The generation of payment is done with geolocation. The app knows that the driver and passengers have left and arrived at the same place at the same time.”

Therefore, on a journey of 20km, for example, the driver is paid €2, financed 100% by the state.

By signing up with Klaxit, the Mairie has joined a group of 25 establishments, equalling over 9,300 employees in the Principality.

 

Photo: The signing took place on Tuesday 27th April in the Town Hall in the presence of Mayor Georges Marsan, Deputy Mayor in charge of the Living Environment, Environment and Sustainable Development Marjorie Crovetto, Project Manager at the Energy Transition Mission Catherine Dumortier, Head of the Smart City program within the Digital Services Department Georges Gambarini, and Sébastien Perret, Section Head at the Planning and Mobility Department, by the Mairie de Monaco

 

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleRoca team’s razor thin win
Next articleInside the €135 million Lady Moura

Editors pics

April 27, 2021 | Local News

Anyone for chess?

It’s hard to miss, the giant black and white chess board that has been installed in the heart of Monaco at Casino Square. So, who put it there, and why?

0
April 26, 2021 | Local News

Drama and excitement at Historic Grand Prix

The Historic Grand Prix of Monaco was an enormous success on the weekend, despite fears that the health crisis would dampen spirits.

0
April 24, 2021 | Local News

Interview: Award winning actress, screenwriter and producer Kelly O’Sullivan

In this month’s exclusive interview by the Princess Grace Foundation-USA, we catch up with Kelly O’Sullivan who wrote and starred in the critically acclaimed film Saint Frances.

0
April 21, 2021 | Local News

The ‘blossoming’ Metropole Hotel

The Metropole Hotel has swung open its doors in spectacular style with a picture-perfect floral installation that immerses guests in the vibrance and beauty of spring.

0

daily

April 28, 2021 | Local News

French President to outline exit strategy in Friday address

Cassandra Tanti

French President Emmanuel Macron will deliver a speech to the nation on Friday to outline the government's strategy to gradually ease pandemic restrictions.

0
April 28, 2021 | Local News

9,300 workers now using Klaxit in Monaco

Stephanie Horsman

The Mairie has announced that municipal workers will now be using the carpooling app Klaxit, a further boost to the government’s attempts to reduce traffic in the Principality.

0
April 28, 2021 | Local News

Roca team’s razor thin win

Stephanie Horsman

AS Monaco Basketball has taken the first of two games in the Euro Cup 7 finals with a slim 89 to 87 win over the Kazan Unics at home at Gaston Médecin.

0
April 28, 2021 | Local News

Who is doing it best?

Stephanie Horsman

The Energy Transition Mission is, for the first time, putting their programmes to a vote, asking partners to vote for their favourite sustainability initiatives.

0
MORE STORIES

Schools to close in France

Local News Cassandra Tanti -
Schools and daycare centres will close in France for three weeks until 26th April under new restrictions announced by President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday night.

Grimaldi Forum inaugurates new terrace

The Grimaldi Forum has inaugurated its new Ravel Terrace, giving extra room to visitors in a beautiful open air setting and sea views that can’t be beat.