“A bucket list dream”: Nicholas Frankl talks family tradition and the magic of the Monaco Grand Prix

There is no other circuit like that of Monaco. The setting, the history and the people it attracts simply set it “head and shoulder” above the rest, says My Yacht Group co-founder Nicholas Frankl, who is in the midst of planning a series of exclusive events for what he anticipates to be one of the biggest Grand Prix to date.

The connection between the Frankl family and the Monaco Grand Prix runs deep. My Yacht Group (MYG), which was founded by brother-sister team Nicholas and Annabelle Frankl, is now in its 16th year of hosting luxury trackside events aboard superyachts moored in Port Hercule, but they are life-long fans of the race itself.

“This is going to be my father’s 55th Monaco Grand Prix,” says Nicholas. “It’ll be my 30th and Annabelle has been to over 20. It’s something of a family tradition, and we are very proud to be participating in the 80th Monaco Grand Prix. What an achievement this is for Monaco, for the Automobile Club de Monaco and for motor racing.”

A great passion

He describes Formula 1 and motor racing as a great passion of the Frankls. The whole family goes on an annual pilgrimage to both the Ferrari and Lamborghini factories to test out the latest cars – this year, it will be the four-door Ferrari Purosangue and Urus Performante – and Nicholas is a keen writer on the topic. His father Andrew, too: “At the age of 85, he is still active as the Formula 1 editor of Forza magazine,” Nicholas says with pride.

Through their combined experiences, MYG’s founders identified a niche amongst the countless parties and events that surround the Monaco Grand Prix. With little synergy to a specific sponsor or a team, the sophisticated and like-minded UHNW guests at My Yacht’s events are there to enjoy the race and the overall ambiance of the iconic event purely for the thrill, camaraderie and personal synergy.

“Austin, Las Vegas, Saudi Arabia… The new venues are very interesting and exciting – Formula 1 has to expand and develop – but the unique and continuous history of Monaco puts it head and shoulders above any other track in the world. Nothing can replicate the pageantry of Monaco. No matter how hard you try, you just can’t explain the magic of the Monaco Grand Prix.”

Plans for the Monaco Grand Prix 2023

This year, My Yacht Group will use a luxury 45-metre superyacht for the duration of the race, giving guests access to prime trackside viewing throughout the weekend. Among the highlights: a curated dinner lavishly catered for and doused with Salmanzars of Château d’Esclans’ Whispering Angel and Champagne Regi Blanc de Blanc, and an invite-only charity soirée in support of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation.

Their guests hail from all corners of the world and all backgrounds, from Olympic track and field athletes to business leaders, celebrities and former Formula 1 greats. In the past, MYG has hosted Prince Albert II, Oscar-winning actor Michelle Yeoh, and five-time astronaut Michael Lopez-Alegría, who will once again be attending the Monaco Grand Prix come May in a break from training for the upcoming Axiom Space private astronaut mission AX3 to the International Space Station, which is the ultimate 10-day experience and available at $60m for the few who dare to turn space dreams into a family legacy at the end of the year.

This is the selling point for My Yacht Group events: the chance to rub shoulders with fascinating personalities in an intimate environment all while soaking up the atmosphere of the occasion.

“I get a thrill out of introducing the right people, in the right setting, who I know will get on famously, even if they don’t know each other yet,” says Nicholas. “For me, it is an opportunity to bring together like-minded people who want to share in that joie de vivre of the Monaco Grand Prix. Friendships, business partnership, and even romantic relationships, babies and marriages have come out of My Yacht Group events!”

Coming up later this year

“We may also do something down in Saint-Tropez and, of course, there is the annual yacht show in Monaco in the autumn, and we are always very active there with our superyacht owner community,” says Nicholas.

In November, the MYG team will run a VIP trackside suite at the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix before heading back to Miami for their 12th annual reception during December’s Art Basel show. The stellar year of events will round out in St. Bart’s.

But for now, it is Monaco that is on the mind of Nicholas, who is gearing up for the first fully loaded Grand Prix since the pandemic.

“Monaco is a place everyone wants to experience,” he says. “It’s a bucket list dream and we’re here to fulfill that.”

Photos all courtesy of My Yacht® Group