A busy few months ahead for MEB members

On the Yacht Club of Monaco’s Observatory Deck, the Monaco Economic Board (MEB) returned to work on Tuesday after the summer holidays for its 42nd Members Rendezvous. It was an opportunity to look ahead to the many events planned between now and the end of the year.

To an audience of 350 decision-makers and officials at this networking cocktail, Chairman Michel Dotta’s welcoming remarks reflected a certain optimism, following an excellent summer season in terms of tourism and good results for other sectors like construction and real estate. For his part, MEB Executive Director General Guillaume Rose presented the many events the team has arranged between now and the end of the year.

Two talks by renowned economists are on the agenda: Jean-Pierre Petit, President of Cahiers Verts de l’Economie, in partnership with Jutheau et Husson on 16th September, then Christophe Barraud, Chief Economist and strategist at Market Securities on 4th October as part of the Monaco Business Show, of which MEB is a partner. There will also be a talk by the MEB / Monaco Matin Eco Club on attractiveness at the show.

MEB will also take the opportunity to renew its cooperation agreement with the Sophia Antipolis Foundation, with a signing on their shared stand, to ramp up its regional activities.

It also continues its partnership with the Government’s digital transition programme, Extended Monaco for Business, including co-organising a conference on proptech on 24th November.

Finally, the yearend sees the 11th MEB / Monaco Matin Eco Club Awards which recognises outstanding companies in the Principality on 29th November in the Grimaldi Forum.

Many activities are planned on the international scene, with three Trade Missions on the agenda, first to Montréal and Toronto (18th to 24th September) with Monaco’s Embassy in the United States and Canada, then to Madrid (13rd to 15th October) with Monaco’s Embassy in Spain, and lastly to Paris (13th to 15th December) to coincide with a performance by the Opéra de Monte-Carlo.

In Monaco, two delegations of entrepreneurs, one from Carinthia in Austria (7th October) and the other from Estonia (20thOctober) are expected to forge new economic ties.

And now that digital technology is indispensable for prospecting, MEB will participate in the China International Import Expo, a major trade fair for Chinese importers and companies wanting to set up or grow their business. Monaco will have a virtual national pavilion created in collaboration with the Monaco Embassy in China.

Another big opportunity will be when the Principality hosts the Mondial des Conseillers du Commerce Extérieurs de la France(CCE) from 19th to 21th October. Sophie Arnaud-Deromedi (Adstoria) and Michel Prost-Dumont (Banque Populaire Méditerranée), Vice-President and President of the CCE in Monaco presented the event alongside Guillaume Rose. It will gather around 1,000 French business leaders, working in more than 100 countries. Fifty MEB company members will have a chance to meet them at one-on-one meetings, and benefit from the business sessions and a networking cocktail.

Another organisation highlighted was Peace and Sport. Its CEO, Jean-Jérôme Perrin-Mortier talked briefly about its mission to promote peace through sport in regions where there are tensions and conflict. These are tangible projects that provide opportunities for companies to develop their CSR policies. Jean-Jérôme Perrin-Mortier will be back again for the International Forum that Peace and Sport is organising in Monaco 1st to 2nd December 2022.

At the Members Rendezvous, participants took full advantage of the fabulous setting to exchange cards, talk business and find prospective customers during a five-star cocktail.

Photo above credit: MEB / Carte Blanche