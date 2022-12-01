A cocktail pledge for ocean protection

The unique pairing of the luxury Hôtel Métropole and the Musée Océanographique de Monaco via a signature cocktail has helped raise 2,000 euros for ocean protection.

Over the past year, the Lobby Bar of the Hôtel Métropole Monte-Carlo has been serving up a vibrant cocktail called Sea You at M, which features the exotic tastes of pineapple and coconut alongside a premium vodka and rose syrup. A virgin, alcohol-free version was also available, with litchi, pineapple and rose flavours. For every drink bought, the five-star establishment pledged one euro to the Musée Océanographique’s “Sponsor A Fish” scheme.

In total, 2,000 euros was raised and donated to the Amis du Musée Océanographique de Monaco association at a ceremony on Tuesday 29th November.

Sea You at M was part of the Hôtel Métropole’s wider Green Attitude initiative, which raises funds for various environmental projects. Reforest’Action is the latest cause to benefit from the scheme, and the hotel recently introduced two new cocktails to its menu: Rain Forest (Hendrick’s gin, Midori, fresh kiwi, kiwi syrup, apple juice and lime) for 29 euros and Green Forest (pineapple juice, fresh kiwi, cucumber and fresh mint) for 24 euros.

Photos courtesy of the Hôtel Métropole