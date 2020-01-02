Weather
another day of mass protests set for 9th January, while energy workers call for a three-day blockade of France's oil refineries and fuel depots from 7th January

A decade of diamonds

A decade of diamonds

By Cassandra Tanti - January 2, 2020

As we enter the 2020’s, Antonio Cecere, President of Geneva Diamond Exchange and Founder of Monaco Diamond Exchange, explains the diamond industry of the past decade and what expectations look like for the 10 years ahead.

 

Monaco Life: Ethical sourcing underwent great scrutiny in the recent past. How much does consumer confidence affect the jewellery sector in regards to synthetic and conflict diamonds?

Antonio Cecere: According to a recent poll by Rapaport, consumers lately have grown more concerned to the extent that they are willing to pay more for diamonds that are proven to be natural and ethically sourced. As a result, the Diamond Standards Organisation (DSO) filled the gap between polished diamonds and the Kimberley Process (KPCS), the rough diamond compliance scheme, by implementing a certification system for polished diamonds designed to inform and reassure consumers on the conformity of their purchases.

What were last decade’s expectations and have they been met by the market?

The expectations started very high with China driving demand for the first 18 months and the prices of polished diamonds soaring rapidly. After an excellent start, the market slowed down after 2011 and the prices stagnated until the end of the decade. This is due to macroeconomics and the general state of the economy across jurisdictions; more recently the trade war between US and China also impacted the trade. Overall, the jewellery demand from 2010 to 2018 increased by 16% according to De Beers.

What were the reasons for setting high the expectations and what were the major causes for the slowdown?

China and India were rapidly growing new-markets and their overall size commanded high projections in terms of volumetric consumption. In addition, the knowledge that there will be a widening gap between diamond supply and demand in the following decade also created excitement around this asset class. However, the financial crisis that started in 2008 eventually caught up with the diamond market because consumers’ purchasing power came to suffer and the diminishing bank credit affected cutters and polishers alike.

Is this performance analysis valid for all types of diamonds?

We tend to generalise, but no, this is not valid for all diamonds. Smaller diamonds, less than one carat, are the ones that most suffered whilst on the opposite side of the spectrum fancy colour diamonds had a rather positive 10-year performance across all colours. Typically, pinks and blues outperformed yellows which are slightly more common; reds and greens remained the most sought after although the price tag reflects their rarity.

What can we expect in the next decade?

The world of diamonds has technologically evolved in the last couple of years and so have the purchasing patterns. On-line sales have grown exponentially in the last decade redesigning the supply chain order and, after a reassessment period, diamond prices will continue their historical growth. Quite indicative of this transformation are the results of auction houses that had a decade of jewellery record sales supported by on-line bidders. Sotheby’s, for instance, achieved its biggest 10 jewellery sales ever in the last decade, selling almost 700 items valued at over a million US dollars and 41 items at over 10 million US dollars. Undoubtedly, this trend will continue in the new decade.

What will be the catalysers to the diamonds’ performance in the next decade?

In regards to the ethical concerns, Diamond Standards Organisation is set to reassure consumers on the validity of their purchases therefore re-establishing confidence and connecting Kimberley Process to polished diamonds. Lab-grown diamonds production will be led by De Beers and Swarovski who have the magnitude and the ability to guide the market, set the prices and add transparency to the process. Surely, the closure of important mines like Argyle in 2021 followed by Ekati and Diavik is going to impact the market and limit the global yearly output which will result in the current stockpile to be fully absorbed. Concurrently, the consolidation of the mining sector due to taxation and extraction costs will further benefit overall pricing. Finally, technology will better support the diamond sector both with blockchain innovation and with alternative financing methods like tokenization.

 

 

Monaco has presented its business credential at the 2nd China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai. On the initiative of Monaco’s Embassy in China with the MEB’s support, the Principality of Monaco had a stand at the expo from 5th to 10th November, providing a unique opening into the market of the world’s second largest economy. The annual event aims to be the world’s biggest import and international trade exhibition. For this second edition 155 countries, 26 global organisations and 3,893 companies attended the expo, the theme of which was 'A new era, a shared future'. In the National Pavilions hall, the 136m² Monaco Pavilion hosted 12 companies - Aton Green Energy, AS Monaco, Cosmétiques et Capillaires Monaco, GPS Monaco, L’Orangerie, Mazza Immobilier, Monacobor, Therascience, Carthage Héritage, ABTS & Partners, the MEB and Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer, all there to showcase their expertise and the Principality’s advantages as a place to do business. Heads of state and foreign ministers and ambassadors attended the CIIE opening by President XI Jinping on 5th November. Catherine Fautrier, Monaco’s Ambassador to China, represented the Principality. In his address, President XI Jinping stressed the need to build a more cooperative global economy based on dialogue and cooperation. “We need to join hands not let go of them, and tear down walls rather than build them,” he said. According to the MEB, many meetings and high-level contacts were made in the Monaco Pavilion throughout a packed and busy event. Mrs Fautrier attended the signing of a contract selling part of the food processing company FRIMO to the Chinese company Baiyang. Another agreement in the food supplement field was signed between the Therascience laboratory and China Comfort Group Chong Qing & Slow Look. The city of Chongquing, a partner of the agreement, expressed its intention to expand the partnership into university and hospital research, as well as industrial production. For the Monegasque companies attending, this was their first CIIE and opportunity to discover China, or rediscover it from a new angle, and assess the opportunities this vast market has to offer.   Source: Monaco Economic Board

Cybersecurity experts meet in Monaco

Business & Finance Cassandra Tanti -
An estimated 3,000 experts in the world of cybersecurity have come together at the Grimaldi Forum for the 19th edition of the Assises de la Sécurité (Security Inquest), and Monaco has laid out its mission to be at the cutting edge of the industry. Minister of the Interior Patrice Cellario opened the conference yesterday morning, followed with a speech by Guillaume Poupard, Director General of the French National Agency for Security Information Systems (ANSSI). Amongst topics that will be discussed are issues pertaining to the sovereignty and veracity of the cloud and Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI). CTI is termed as information an organisation uses to understand the threats that have, will, or are currently targeting an organisation. This information is used to prepare, prevent, and identify cyber threats attempting to take advantage of a company’s resources or assets. In his address, Patrice Cellario said that Monaco is striving to be at the cutting edge of cybersecurity and to promote this, the Monaco Cyber Security Initiative has offered places at the meeting to leaders in the world of computer sciences, finance and insurance, as well as to the Monaco Digital Security Agency. "Today, the Principality has finalised the legal, legislative, regulatory and technical framework to a secure digital transition according to commonly accepted standards comparable to that of France and Europe,” said Mr. Cellario. “In this context and this environment, the Principality of Monaco wants to show the exemplarity of a changing State, which adapts and who is modernising.”  