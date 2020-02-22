A night at the opera

Sunday, February 23, 2020
The Monaco Red Cross joins international call for donations to tackle coronavirus
It’s not a slight exaggeration to say Monaco is the perfect setting for princess nights.
The New National Museum is hosting Luminous Decors, an exhibition by artist Eugène Frey, a true pioneer from the early days of cinema and shadow theatre, and of João Maria Gusmão, whose work is inspired by the “magic lanterns” of old.
Compulsory helmets and reflective clothing are among a raft of new transport rules being introduced by the Prince’s government.
The International School of Monaco has launched a new International Baccalaureate Programme focused on practical skills for 16-year-olds entering the final two years of school.
To celebrate the 2020 International Monaco Circus Festival, YellowKorner Monte Carlo hosted a cocktail reception to present ‘The Show Must Glow On’ exhibition by street artist Dario Vella.