A night at the opera

[caption id="attachment_18219" align="alignnone" width="1280"]Photo: Charly Gallo/ Direction de la Communication[/caption] The Prince Pierre de Monaco Foundation has just launched its Reading Marathon organised within the framework of the Prix Littéraires, which will allow contemporary literature lovers to better understand the authors selected by the Literary Council for the 2017 selections of the Literary Prize and the Discovery Scholarship. At its meeting on May 10, the Literary Council selected Annie Ernaux, Maurizio Serra, and Michel Tremblay for the Prix Littéraire. Also selected for the Discovery Scholarship – the Bourse de la Découverte – awarded to a Francophone author for a first fiction book: Pierre Adrian's Simple Souls (Ecuador; 2017); Cédric Gras', Anthracite (Stock; 2016); Owned by Frédéric Gros (Albin Michel; 2016); Nehémy Pierre-Dahomey' Returnees (Seuil; 2017); and Blandine Rinkel, Abandonment of pretensions (Fayard; 2017). Each of these titles is available in Monaco and Côte d'Azur libraries that are participating in the Reading Marathon between June 21 and September 1. Students of a fourth and fifth grade class at Charles III College will also take part in the Marathon, under the guidance of their literature teachers. The Prince Pierre Foundation Awards will be announced on Thursday, October 5.