A night of inspiration and talent at the Academie Rainier III

A major showcase of the incredible talent nurtured at the Académie Rainier III is to take place this month under the instruction of its respected director, Jade Sapolin, and supported by Karyn Ardisson-Salopek, Monaco’s deputy mayor and chosen delegate to the institution.

On Thursday 9th February, the Academy’s musicians will perform a ‘Concert des Ensembles’ at the Théàtre des Variétés on 1 Boulevard Albert I in Monaco from 6.30pm.

It is an opportunity to discover the various musical forms and ensembles of the Académie Rainier III, from chamber music to cellists and a wind orchestra. The night promises a musical experience that is both inspiring and beautiful.

The concert is free to attend, but reservations must be made in advance. Click here for further information.

Sign up for the Monaco Life newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Photo by Académie Rainier III