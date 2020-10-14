A perfect pairing

The Vistamar restaurant at the Hermitage Hotel continues to deliver on its promise of exciting new experiences, this time offering a gastronomic weekend with two Michelin star Chef Philippe Mille.

Executive Chef Jean-Phillipe Borrow has invited the Executive Chef of the Domaine Les Crayères into his Michelin star kitchen in Monaco, where the two masters will create an exceptional dinner and brunch on 24th and 25th October.

The idea for the pairing grew from a mutual friendship with two Michelin starred Chef Ronan Kervarrec.

The majestic splendour of the establishments within which they work is also a common factor between Jean-Phillipe Borrow and Philippe Mille. The Hermitage Hotel is Monaco’s famous “grande dame”, a luxurious five-star palace where romance and gastronomy collide. The Domaine Les Crayères is a spectacular Relais & Châteaux property in the heart of Reims that includes a five-star hotel and two restaurants: the Brasserie du Jardin and the two Michelin starred restaurant Le Parc. It sits adjacent to the Pommery champagne house and is a favourite among culinary travellers.

“The atmosphere that emerges from our two houses is similar: elegance and charm, inviting relaxation and epicureanism. This is what our customers also come looking for in our restaurants,” says Chef Phillipe Mille.

A mutual passion for fresh, local produce is also something the chefs share.

“Our respective kitchens come from the same DNA, which is respect and love for the product,” says Jean-Phillipe Borrow. “We are both committed to enhancing and refining the produce of our regions. We are also committed to bringing our cuisine into modernity to stay in line with our times and the desires of our guests.”

The collaboration is a unique opportunity for guests in Monaco to savour the cuisine of one of France’s finest chefs. Philippe Mille has been in the kitchens of Chefs Bordier, Grondart, Anton, and Roth. He was Yannick Alléno’s right-hand man at Le Scribe and then at Le Meurice. He delivered Domaine Les Crayères its first Michelin star in 2011, then a second in 2012. He is also a Meilleur Ouvrier de France and a Grand Chef Relais et Châteaux.

For October’s exceptional evening, Vistamar guests will be treated to one of Chef Mille’s signature artistic dishes – Langoustines from the Breton coast with Reims vinegar, carpaccio, caviar, a pink berry vinegar marinade, and a stained-glass shellfish coulis.

“This entrée pays homage to the Notre Dame de Reims Cathedral and to the know-how of the master glassmakers,” reveals Chef Mille.

Meanwhile, Chef Borrow will delight guests with a luxurious dish from the region: “A champagne risotto – a nod to Chef Mille, covered with the diamond of the Piedmont region – the Alba white truffle.”

Guests at the two-star evening on Saturday 24th October will be treated to a six-course menu, while the chic champagne brunch on Sunday 24th features a live cooking show by Chef Phillipe Mille on the Eiffel mezzanine.

Reservations are required.

Top photo: Chef Phillipe Mille (left) and Chef Jean-Phillipe Borrow by Monaco Life

