Weather
1 ° C
1°C
Saturday, January 16, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

24 new Covid cases on 15 Jan. brings total to 1,169: 24 hospitalised: 15 resident + 9 in ICU: 6 resident, 124 home monitored, 962 recoveries, 8 deaths

ACM cancels two major rallies

ACM cancels two major rallies

By Cassandra Tanti - January 16, 2021

The Classic Monte-Carlo Rally and the Historic Monte-Carlo Rally have both been cancelled because of restrictions surrounding the Covid crisis.

The Rallye Monte-Carlo Historique, as it is otherwise known, was scheduled for 30th January to 3rd February, while the Rallye Monte-Carlo Classique was set to take place from 1st to 3rd February. On Thursday, the Automobile Club of Monaco said that health measures and difficulties in organising the event with a 6pm curfew led to the decision.

“We really had no other choice available,” said Christian Tornatore, General Commissioner of the Automobile Club of Monaco (ACM). “The current situation does not allow us to organise this regular competition in its usual friendly and festive spirit. Since the DNA of the race is not guaranteed anymore, it would be unreasonable to organise it without answering the usual expectations of the competitors.”

The rallies require overnight stops at hotels, rather than returning to a home base, which complicated an already difficult situation. With France adhering to a nationwide curfew of 6pm to 6am daily, the organisers feared there would be unanticipated problems and an inability in all cases to ensure drivers were tucked up inside by this time.

The Classique event, which would have seen its fifth year, features car built before 1965.

The Rallye Monte-Carlo Historique showcases cars from 1911, the year of the rally’s inception, to 1983 and was started by Prince Albert I. This would have been its 24th edition.

 

Photo by Nico Quatrevingtsix

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articlePositives amidst “unprecedented decline” in airport activity

Editors pics

January 13, 2021 | Culture

Crucial funding continues for Monaco’s main cultural centre

The Grimaldi Forum’s largest sponsor, CMB, has renewed its partnership for 2021, securing a world-class cultural programme for the year including the Alberto Giacometti summer expo.

0
January 12, 2021 | Local News

Prince highlights Med initiatives at Paris summit

Prince Albert has addressed world leaders at the One Planet Summit in France’s capital, saying that the preservation of seas and forests is the preservation of humanity.

0
January 11, 2021 | Business & Finance

CSM signs finance deal with coral molecule maker

The CSM has become the first public entity to take an interest in a private company, signing a financial deal with startup Coraliotech for its work applying coral molecules to human health.

0
January 8, 2021 | Local News

Prince Albert: “This is not the America I know”

Prince Albert says that President Trump “has to be held accountable” for his role in the riots at the United States Capitol that left five dead, including a police officer.

0

daily

January 16, 2021 | Local News

ACM cancels two major rallies

Cassandra Tanti

The Classic Monte-Carlo Rally and the Historic Monte-Carlo Rally have both been cancelled because of restrictions surrounding the Covid crisis.

0
January 15, 2021 | Local News

Positives amidst “unprecedented decline” in airport activity

Cassandra Tanti

Nice airport’s traffic fell an astounding 68.4% in 2020. Though alarming, the slow year did allow authorities to rebuild and renovate, getting a jump on creating “the airport of tomorrow”. 

0
January 15, 2021 | Local News

What will the EU’s recovery look like?

Stephanie Horsman

The European Union is about to roll out its biggest stimulus package ever seen as focus turns from Covid testing and vaccination to economic recovery.

0
January 14, 2021 | Local News

Fifth Covid victim within a fortnight

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco’s Covid fatality rate continues to rise sharply, with the death of an 88-year-old woman on Thursday.

0
MORE STORIES

Suspect hands over drugs from his boxers

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_15628" align="alignnone" width="640"]Photo: Chuck Grimmett Photo: Chuck Grimmett[/caption] A routine roadside inspection shortly after midnight at the Jardin Exotique surprised the policemen on duty on April 24. When one of the officers asked the driver if he was carrying drugs, the 24-year-old suspect unbuttoned his pants and handed over a bag of 23g cannabis from his boxers. Asked about the origin of the hemp, he said he bought the drug the same evening from an individual in the parking lot of the cinema Pathé Lingostière in Nice for the sum of €70. In her statement, using carefully-chosen language, prosecutor Cyrielle Colle defined the defendant as "a personality inclined to transgress the law". He has 13 criminal citations in France from 2009 until 2015, including for violence and narcotics offences. The accused was absent from the hearing, but communicated to the court that on the day in question he had come to Monaco to buy cigarettes and to refuel his BMW. He admitted smoking one to two joints a day. Despite his absence, he was sentenced to one month in prison.

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=7308

One kid’s backpack is another’s new school...

Local News Staff Writer -

giveschoolbadMonaco families will very soon have the opportunity to help disadvantaged children prepare for the school year thanks to an innovative initiative created by Click Monaco, in partnership with the Association Les Enfants de Frankie and Stars’n’Bars.

It’s “that” time of the year when children are putting forward their best arguments as to why and how last year’s back pack is no longer suitable for them and a new one is in order. This is why Click Monaco has initiated this unprecedented campaign: #DonneTonAncienCartable (Give me your old backpack), which of course won’t help you avoid rentrée shopping all together but will allow you to do so with some peace of mind.

Kate Powers, co-owner of Stars’n’Bars, says, “We are really delighted with Click’s very original idea of ‘recycling’ to benefit less fortunate children … and also help the planet by reducing waste.”

Based in Monaco, Click Monaco is a unique platform for classified ads regrouping all types of goods and services for sale, but also more importantly in this case: donations. This campaign launches Sunday September 4, from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm, at Stars’n’Bars, in order for everyone to deposit last year’s backpack, while enjoying a sunny afternoon on the Port Hercule. All bags collected that day will be distributed on September 7 in Nice by Les Enfants de Frankie.

 