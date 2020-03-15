Acting for heritage

Sunday, March 15, 2020
A third positive case of Covid-19 has been confirmed in Monaco. The person, who is showing only minor symptoms, has returned home
PHOTO: ©Direction de la Communication/Michael Alesi
The 10th Monaco and Mediterranean International Meetings has brought together experts to discuss the conservation, reconstruction and rehabilitation of Mediterranean heritage.
Two eye-catching artworks have appeared in waters below the Yacht Club of Monaco. ‘The Twin Bottles: Message in a Bottle’ is a new installation, condemning the plastic pollution of our oceans.
A new 35-seat ‘Petite salle’ has been incorporated into the Institut Audiovisuelle for students and the general public to enjoy.
François Tajan, the Deputy Chairman of French auction house Artcurial, has died at age 57 after suffering complications from a bout of food poisoning.