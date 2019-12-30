Tuesday, December 31, 2019
Monaco Life
Charles Leclerc signs new contract with Ferrari taking him to the end of the 2024 season
Yacht Club of Monaco racing members came together recently for the club’s annual awards ceremony, held during the traditional winter cocktail welcoming new members.
AS Monaco has a new coach for the new year. Just over one year after being brought back into the fold, Leonardo Jardim is on the outs again, being replaced by Spanish firebrand Robert Moreno.
Looking for the perfect setting to celebrate the ringing in of the New Year? The Principality has enticing options to choose from.
The 2020 Africa Eco Race returns in January with a new course for the new year and covering 4,000km in 15 days.