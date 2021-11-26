Weather
Sunday, November 28, 2021

After 5G comes Pro Fibre

By Stephanie Horsman - November 26, 2021

Monaco Telecom is launching its new Pro Fibre network for local businesses, boasting new terminals that reach internet speeds of up to an 10Gbps. By the start of 2022, all companies in the country will be eligible to be on this super-fast network.

Ultra-high-speed fibre optic service has come to the Principality with the unveiling of Monaco Telecom’s Pro Fibre plan using the most powerful equipment on the market, giving internet speeds of up to 10Gbps.

Following up on the 2019 launch of 5G, the deployment of this latest technological advance is in line with the precepts of the Extended Monaco programme, with 80% of companies already authorised to use it, with the aim of reaching 100% from 2022.

“For the more than 4,000 Monegasque companies, the quality of their digital infrastructure has become a factor of competitiveness,” explains Martin Perronet, Managing Director of Monaco Telecom, in a statement. “With the launch of Fibre Pro, we are supporting them in this transition. Our ambition is to make Monaco the first 100% Fibre 10 Gbps Country from the start of 2022.”

The new system offers improved speed and stability, along with minimal latency for smooth exchanges of data. Connectivity is optimised through a new WiFi box, the most powerful currently available on the market. This allows several devices to be connected without degrading bandwidth.

“Fibre Pro is a competitive issue for our companies. Associated with the Sovereign Cloud, it allows our economy to reap all the benefits of the digital transformation. This is a new step for our model in the post-Covid world,” says Frédéric Genta, Interministerial delegate in charge of the digital transition of the Principality of Monaco.

In terms of security and environmental credibility, this system meets Monaco’s stringent standards. Monaco Telecom has been a signatory of the National Pact for the Digital Transition since May 2019, obliging the company to take steps to go as green as possible.

“Fibre Pro has been designed to meet the performance, security and continuity challenges of businesses and professionals in the Principality,” says Peronnet. “It is also sustainable: its carbon footprint, as certified by Bureau Veritas, is 21% lower than equivalent boxes. All Monaco Telecom for Business teams are mobilised to support the digital transformation of our customers.”

The boxes are made from 100% recycled plastic and are designed to be reconditioned rather than replaced, making them even more eco-friendly in the long run.

 

 

Photo by John Schnobrich on Unsplash

 

 

 

