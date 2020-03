Air pollution levels plummet in lockdown

[caption id="attachment_8745" align="alignnone" width="821"]€1.8 million Asfane Italian supercar by Frangivento[/caption] Top Marques Monaco, the supercar show, has announced that its 2017 event will host a record number of supercar launches. Six supercars will be officially launched at the show, which runs from April 20 to April 23 at the Grimaldi Forum. While two of the models remain “top secret”, according to the organisers, the new models will include the D8 GTO-RS, from Dutch boutique carmaker Donkervoort, the 2,000 bhp Berus from Keating Supercars in the UK, the €1.8 million Asfane Italian supercar by Frangivento, and limited edition hand built cars by British coach builder David Brown Automotive. Top Marques Monaco was founded in 2004 and is now the third-biggest event in Monaco, with about 42,000 visitors and 1,300 test-drives in 2016. Tickets are now on sale. Article first published November 30, 2016.