Wednesday, January 1, 2020

Pilot and air crew unions call of planned January strike action

Air strike called off

Air strike called off

By Cassandra Tanti - December 31, 2019

French airline crews have cancelled plans for strike action scheduled to run from 3rd January.

The largest union representing French pilots and air crew – SNPL – announced that its members will not go ahead with a threatened walkout after holding talks with the government. The scrapping of regimes that allowed air crew to retire earlier than 62 is reportedly at the core of concerns.

While air crews have not taken part in the mass transportation strikes that have hit France since 5th December, some ground crew and air traffic controllers did join the first few days of the strike.

The unions representing cabin crew – the SNPNC-FO, Unsa, Unac-CGC – have also withdrawn their strike notice.

The French government, who has been conducting separate talks with the unions representing air crew and pilots, has reportedly conceded that pilots will still be able to retire at 60, while there will be a later introduction of the new retirement scheme for cabin crew, so that anyone born before 1987 can continue to retire at the age of 55.

France has not seen such intense strike action from transportation workers since the 1980s.

 

 

January 1, 2020 | Business & Finance

Fire it up

Cassandra Tanti

The Tango Fire Company of Buenos Aires will be heating up the stage of the Salle des Princes this March with their world-famous show.

0
January 1, 2020 | Business & Finance

Macron vows to push ahead with pension reform

Cassandra Tanti

French President Emmanuel Macron pledged on Tuesday to push through an overhaul of the pension system, after weeks of nationwide strikes by trade unions.

0
December 31, 2019 | Business & Finance

Moreno ready to be Monaco’s number one

Cassandra Tanti

AS Monaco has officially presented Robert Moreno as its new head coach. The former Spanish National Team manager is keen to draw a line under accusations he was disloyal by former boss Luis Enrique.

0
December 31, 2019 | Business & Finance

Air strike called off

Cassandra Tanti

French airline crews have cancelled plans for strike action scheduled to run from 3rd January.

0
Creativity replaces fatigue during Startup Weekend

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_15695" align="alignnone" width="640"]The winner of the Startup Weekend 2017 was the group Atletude – the Airbnb for tennis court owners and tinder for tennis players – which will receive marketing and business support over the next year. The winner of the Startup Weekend 2017 was the group Atletude – the Airbnb for tennis court owners and tinder for tennis players – which will receive marketing and business support over the next year.[/caption] Another edition of the Startup Weekend Monte Carlo came to a close Sunday night at the Columbus Hotel, with over 80 participants from Monaco to Marseille. Organised by Startup Weekend 2017 Director Maxime Douce and members of Monaco’s Junior Chamber of Commerce (JCEM), this fourth edition brought nine teams to the stage on Sunday to make their 5-minute presentations to a panel of judges. Each pitch had to include a business plan, customer validation and execution of the project, and was followed by a 3-minute question period. The six-person panel comprised National Counsellor Thierry Crovetto, Stephane Garino, a partner at KPMG, Fabrice Marquet, the Director of the new incubator project, MonacoTech, Laurence Garino, Director of the Welcome Office, Emmanuel Falco, Private Advisor of the Prince’s cabinet, and Olivier Mura, President of JCEM and Manager of MyWay. Over 54 non-stop hours, engineers, developers, entrepreneurs, marketing specialists, graphic designers and artists – all strangers on Friday afternoon – worked together over the weekend to establish their new business. The schedule was broken down into: Day One – 60-second Pitch & Team Up, Day Two – Learn & Work, and Day Three – Present & Chose. From beer distribution to making music for commercial premises to influence shoppers, and from the creation of the eco-coin to a netflix for financial services, many of these business ideas had already gone live by Sunday evening. [caption id="attachment_15696" align="alignnone" width="709"]Laetitia Noyow Zwaans Laetitia Noyow Zwaans[/caption] Laetitia Noyow Zwaans, who has lived in Monaco since the age of 12, came to the event with an idea that she’s been thinking about over the past year. She spoke to Monaco Life, sleep deprived, about You. We. – “You drink, we drive.” “One night in Monaco, I was out and I couldn’t drive home because I’d had too much too drink,” the 35-year-old, who had never before met her team members, said. “All I could do was to leave my car, take off my heels and walk home. "So I’ve been working on this since last year, looking for viable solutions, and realised there’s a demand for this product. We did a market study on how much people are prepared to pay to be picked up and driven home in their car and balanced it with my financial necessities to run the company. It will take about two years before we turn a profit but it would be a sin not to move forward with the business after this weekend.” The winner of the Startup Weekend 2017 was the group Atletude – "the Airbnb for tennis court owners and tinder for tennis players" – which will receive marketing and business support over the next year. Startup Weekend was founded in 2007 by Andrew Hyde and is a non-profit organisation with its headquarters in Seattle, in the US. Thanks to the concept, more than 2,500 businesses have been created around the world in the last five years. The global sponsors are Google, Eventbrite and CO.  

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_30396" align="alignnone" width="766"]Photo: DR Photo: DR[/caption] The General Assembly launched United Nations Trust Fund for Road Safety on Thursday, April 12, the aim of which is to accelerate progress in improving road safety at the global level by filling gaps in resources. Speaking at the launch, Jean Todt, UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy for Road Safety, said: "I welcome the establishment of the United Nations Trust Fund for Road Safety, which will increase our efforts, building on progress and experience acquired during the Decade of Action for Road Safety 2011-2020. The Principality of Monaco has joined the 70 co-sponsors of the resolution presented by the Russian Federation. HE Mrs. Isabelle Picco emphasised the main principles of the policy of the Monegasque Government in road safety which primarily target young people and awareness through education to avoid the need for severe penalties to those who endanger the lives of others by breaking the rules of the highway code. The Ambassador also underlined the commitment of the Monegasque Authorities for sustainable mobility and investments in infrastructures set up for the safety of users. Member States will meet in Sweden in 2020 for the Third Global Conference on Road Safety, where they will take stock of the global plan for the Decade for Action in this area (2011-2020). PHOTO: AV Gorovoy, First Deputy Minister of the Interior of the Russian Federation, Saul Billingsley, Executive Director of the FIA Foundation, Olga Algayerova, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe, Amina J. Mohammed Vice-President Secretary-General of the United Nations, and Jean Todt, United Nations Special Envoy for Road Safety. © DR